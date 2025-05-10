“We weren’t very close” - Mohamed Salah sheds more light on ‘tense’ relationship with ex-Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane 

Mohamed Salah has admitted that he had a tense relationship with Sadio Mane at Liverpool. He stated that they were professional but were never close off the pitch.

Speaking to France Football, Salah stated that it was normal to have competition between teammates. He believes that it did not affect them at Liverpool, as they always did well together on the pitch. He said via Daily Mirror:

“Yes, there was tension with Sadio. Mind you, we were professional until the end; I don’t think it affected the team. It’s human to want more, I understand that; he’s a competitor. Off the pitch, we weren’t very close, but we always respected each other.”

Salah was quizzed about some fans calling him selfish, and he replied:

"People can think what they want; it’s their right. But I invite everyone to note that the person who provided Mané with the most assists is me."

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané played 223 matches together at Liverpool. They combined for 35 goals and won the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League once.

Mohamed Salah admits he was close to leaving Liverpool

Mohamed Salah was close to the end of his contract at Liverpool before penning a new deal this season. He admitted that there was a 'strange' feeling as his future was in the balance and said:

“It was a possibility, yes. It was actually a bit strange, we were really going strong this season, and there was this negotiation that wasn’t easy. In the end, all’s well that ends well: we’re champions and I’m staying for two more seasons.”

"I guess it was ultimately a huge advantage [in negotiations] because I had the best statistical season of my life. The possibility that it would be my last season here, perhaps, gave me the desire to make the most of it and give everything I had to win the title I had promised. I had this mindset: if the club doesn’t want to extend my contract, no worries, let’s finish as well as possible so I can leave with a bang.”

Mohamed Salah has scored 28 goals this season and has assisted 18 in the Premier League. The Reds have won the Premier League this season but have not managed to add another trophy in Arne Slot's first season.

They lost the Carabao Cup final to Newcastle United, while they were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by PSG.

