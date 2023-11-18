“We weren’t mates because he never showed up” - Manchester United legend Roy Keane labelled ‘clown’ by ex-teammate 

Former Republic of Ireland midfielder Jason McAteer recently shared his thoughts on Manchester United legend Roy Keane's comments on their spat back in the day.

Despite being compatriots, Keane and McAteer had a very tense relationship. It reached a boiling point during Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Sunderland in 2002. Keane was sent off for an elbow on McAteer.

In a recent episode of Stick To Football (via Daily Star), Keane said that McAteer deserved it. When asked by Jill Scott if the former Liverpool man was his friend, Keane said:

"Absolutely not. Just because you play with someone doesn't mean you're mates. Do you know what, he was one of these players who shout their mouths off.

"I didn't mind lads kicking me or booting me, honestly, but McAteer as usual had plenty to say for himself. But even then, I didn't deserve to be sent off in that game, absolutely not. If you ever look back on it, I didn't even catch him."

McAteer has now taken to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to the Manchester United legend, writing:

"Love it. Players shouting their mouths off!!! Funny. You can’t shut the clown up now.

"And no we weren’t team-mates because he never showed up and when he did he went home!!!! Please!!!!! Bore off."

Expand Tweet

Keane and McAteer shared the pitch 26 times as teammates for the Republic of Ireland while they faced off seven times during their careers.

Donny van de Beek likely to leave Manchester United

The Red Devils signed midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax for £40 million in 2020. However, the Dutchman's stint at Manchester United has been laden with injuries and struggles. He has made just 62 appearances for them, registering two goals and two assists.

Give Me Sport journalist Dean Jones has now reported that United could look for transfer options for Van de Beek in January, saying:

“It's really difficult to see van de Beek playing again for Man Utd because there's just no reason to figure out a way to get him back in there. He's not going to be part of the furniture long term. He's not going to be somebody that ten Hag can trust."

He added:

"So, we could be getting to a situation whereby we've seen the last of van de Beek. They've got to open up scenarios in January to get him out of the door. I think out of respect for the player, they've got to find a transfer here as much as anything.”

Van de Beek has made just two appearances for Manchester United this season, playing 21 minutes.

He spent six months on loan at Everton in 2022 but could make only seven appearances due to injury. He was linked with a move to Lorient in the summer.