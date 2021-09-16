“We weren't solid enough for a Champions League match" – Pochettino explains where PSG need to improve

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted Paris Saint-Germain need to make huge improvements after their 1-1 draw at Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday. The PSG manager said he was not happy with the result and his side's performance.

Club Brugge took the game to PSG and ensured they got a point from their Champions League opener. The Belgian side dominated the majority of the match and did not give PSG any openings to capitalize on.

PSG have to face Manchester City and RB Leipzig in their next two group games and Pochettino is aware that his side need to improve.

"We know we have to improve. That's not an issue for me," Pochettino said. "I'm happy with the forwards' defensive work. We need to be tougher in other sectors of play. They need playing time to get to know and understand each other; to play together to succeed, but that wasn't the issue tonight."

"We weren't solid enough for a Champions League match. We're not happy with the result or the performance, we know we have to do better. We have a magnificent group of players, what we need to do now is find a defensive and offensive structure. We need time."

"PSG and Chelsea are the teams to beat in the Champions League" - Mauricio Pochettino

Ahead of the game at Club Brugge, Mauricio Pochettino had insisted that his team were among the favourites to win the Champions League this season. The former Tottenham manager claimed Chelsea were the other team in the running for the title.

"It's possible that Chelsea and ourselves are the two teams to beat on paper, looking at our squads, but Chelsea are the holders so they're the team to beat especially after strengthening their squad," Pochettino said. "We're not a team yet. We are a club that has recruited many players this summer. The Champions League is PSG's main objective."

However, the Argentine was singing a different tune after his side's disappointing performance on Thursday.

PSG face Lyon, Metz, and Montpellier in Ligue 1 before taking on Manchester City in their next Champions League game on September 29.

