"We will build him up in the right way" - Arne Slot comments on Federico Chiesa joining Liverpool and his injury record

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has commented on how he plans to use Federico Chiesa. The Italian has completed a reported €15 million (including add-ons of €3 million) move to Merseyside this summer.

During his career, Chiesa has been injury-prone. Hence, managing his fitness will be a big task for Slot.

The Dutch manager, though, has pointed out that apart from the ACL injury in 2021-22, Chiesa hasn't suffered any major fitness issues but small injuries. He said (via James Pearce on X):

"I'm excited we brought him in. He can play on the right, the left and through the middle. Interesting signing. We should take care with him. We will build him up in the right way and hopefully see his quality in near future."

Slot added:

"It's true he had a long-term injury with his ACL but the rest just minor injuries. We have a lot of trust in our performance staff. He's one of four wingers we have."

Federico Chiesa can play out wide as well as through the middle. Liverpool already have Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, and others in the attacking department. Chiesa's addition further shuns the team's attacking unit.

At his best, Chiesa is a handful to deal with. His full arsenal of skills were on display during Euro 2020 as Italy won the tournament. Chiesa, though, was not in Thiago Motta's plans in Juventus and he will now ply his trade at Anfield.

Federico Chiesa is raring to go for Liverpool

Federico Chiesa found himself in an unusual spot at Juventus. He needed a move away to revive his career and Liverpool have offered him the perfect opportunity to do so.

Chiesa has said that putting pen to paper was a no-brainer when the Merseysiders came calling. Reflecting on his move to the Anfield club, the Italian winger said (via the Reds' website):

"When Richard Hughes called me and he said, ‘Do you want to join Liverpool?’ – and the coach called me – I said yes immediately because I know the history of this club, I know what it represents to the fans. So, I’m so happy and I can’t wait to get started.”

Chiesa played for Fiorentina and Juventus in Italian football. He played key roles for both clubs and has also been crucial for Italy's national team. Chiesa will now look to find his feet at Liverpool and show that he can be a special player in English football.

