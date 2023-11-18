"We will come back stronger!!" - Real Madrid star sends message after getting injured on international duty

Real Madrid's Brazilian star Vinicius Junior has shared a strong message after getting injured on international duty. The forward limped out of the Selecao's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying loss to Colombia, making him a serious doubt to face Argentina next week.

Brazil are languishing in fifth in the standings, with seven points in five games. They lost 2-1 to Colombia on Thursday and could now miss Vinicius in their next game against arch-rivals Argentina.

Junior set up Gabriel Martinelli for an early goal, but Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz scored a second-half brace to secure all three points for Nestor Lorenzo's side. Vinicius was replaced before the half-hour mark by Joao Pedro.

Following the game, the Real Madrid attacker sent a message on Twitter and vowed to come back stronger:

"We will come back stronger!!"

Vinicius has been struggling with a thigh problem this season and has suffered yet another niggle in the same area. The 23-year-old looks unlikely to feature against Argentina on Tuesday (November 21), with Real Madrid keeping a close eye on the situation.

Real Madrid could bring back former manager as Carlo Ancelotti’s replacement

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move to bring back former manager Zinedine Zidane as they could be set to miss out on their primary target Xabi Alonso. As claimed by El Nacional, Alonso could cost Los Blancos €18 million, which they are not willing to pay.

According to the report, Carlo Ancelotti looks destined to leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season when his current deal expires. It has also been claimed that Alonso had been earmarked as the successor to the Italian.

Alonso has been making waves as a manager at Bayer Leverkusen, who are unbeaten this season and leading the Bundesliga. However, Los Blancos are hesitant to splurge for Alonso.

Hence, they're exploring bringing back Zinedine Zidane for the third time as manager. The Frenchman was in charge in two spells but is without a job since leaving in 2021.

Zidane has won 11 trophies as the Madrid manager and also made history by winning three successive UEFA Champions League titles (2016-18).