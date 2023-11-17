Real Madrid consider move to bring back ex-coach as Ancelotti’s replacement after twist throws Xabi Alonso chase off track: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move to bring back former manager Zinedine Zidane as they could be set to miss out on Xabi Alonso. As claimed by El Nacional, Alonso could cost Los Blancos €18 million, which is why they are now considerng other options.

According to the report, it is almost certain that Carlo Ancelotti will leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season when his current deal expires. The Real Madrid hierarchy were believed to be unconvinced by the Italian last season but decided to honor his deal for his overall contributions to the club.

The report claims that Ancelotti is likely to become the next manager of Brazil while Xabi Alonso had been earmarked as the successor to the Italian at Real Madrid. The Spaniard has been making waves as a manager at Bayer Leverkusen, who are currently unbeaten this season and leading the Bundesliga table.

However, Real Madrid could now have to look elsewhere as are understood to be unwilling to pay €18 million for Alonso's services. The former Liverpool midfielder turned manager has signed a new deal at the BayArena, which runs till 2026.

Under such circumstances, they are now believed to be looking to bring back Zinedine Zidane once again. The French football legend was in charge at the club in two spells in the past and he has been without a job since leaving in 2021.

Zidane has won a total of 11 trophies during his time as Real Madrid manager including three back to back Champions Leagues. It will be quite interesting to see whether he becomes Los Blancos boss for the third time.

Arsenal likely to launch move to sign 24-year-old Real Madrid star

Arsenal are reportedly ready to launch a move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin ahead of the January transfer window. As per reports from Spanish outlet El Nacional, Mikel Arteta wants the Ukrainian as the potential replacement of Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale could be on his way out of the Emirates after being relegated to the bench this season following the arrival of David Raya on loan from Brentford. The Englishman is understood to be frustrated with his situation and is looking for an exit.

The Gunners could be needing a new backup goalkeeper if Ramsdale decides to move and have reportedly identified Lunin as an option. The Ukraine international is unhappy at the Santiago Bernabeu due to lack of first-team opportunities.

Lunin joined Los Blancos back in 2018 and has since struggled for chances. He was loaned out on three occasions and had to be happy playing second-fiddle to Thibaut Courtois. It got worse for him this season, as despite an injury to the Belgian, Real Madrid decided to bring in Chelsea goalie Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan, while keeping Lunin on the bench.