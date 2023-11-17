Arsenal likely to launch move to sign 24-year-old Real Madrid star who has received very little chance to shine so far: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly ready to launch a move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin ahead of the January transfer window. As per reports from Spanish outlet El Nacional, the Los Blancos keeper is being eyed by Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal have a situation on their hands where Aaron Ramsdale might potentially move in January after being relegated to the bench this season. The England international has lost his place this season following the arrival of David Raya (on loan from Brentford) in the summer.

Ramsdale joined the Gunners in 2021 from Sheffield United and established himself as one of the best keepers in the Premier League. Quite understably, the 25-year-old reportedly feels that he did not do much wrong to become the second-choice.

Raya, who is currently on loan at The Emirates, has an option to make the deal permanent next summer. The Spaniard has drawn mixed reactions between the sticks but it looks like he will be Mikel Arteta's first choice in the long run.

The Gunners could be needing a new backup goalkeeper if Ramsdale decides to move and have reportedly identified Real Madrid's Andriy Lunin as an option. The 24-year-old is allegedly frustrated with the lack of first-team opportunities at the Santiago Bernabeu and is looking for new pastures.

Lunin joined Los Blancos back in 2018, when expectations were massive from him. However, he has never been presented a platform to shine and was loaned out on three occasions.

The Ukrainian shot-stopper has lived in the shadow of Thibaut Courtois for so long. He was not trusted by Carlo Ancelotti when Courtois suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier this summer as Los Blancos decided to bring in Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea as the new number one for this season.

Lunin is contracted at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2024 and reportedly has no interest in a renewal.

Real Madrid superstar and Arsenal target makes honest transfer confession regarding move to England

Real Madrid star Federico Valverde has explained his reasons for snubbing a move to Arsenal in 2016 prior to joining Los Blancos. The Uruguay international insisted that he never wanted a move to the Premier League.

In his column for The Players' Tribune, Valverde opened up about his failed move to north London. The Real Madrid star wrote (via Metro):

"If you Google me, you will see stories about how I almost went to Arsenal when I was 16. That’s maybe half-true. It’s nothing against Arsenal, but I never wanted to go to England. At that time, the business side of football took over."

Valverde also opened up on the situation in South America where young footballers feel like hostages. The Real Madrid star added:

"Certain people were telling me, 'Who wouldn’t want to go play for Arsenal? You want to stay here in Uruguay? That’s crazy!'. What they were really saying under their breath was, 'We can all make a lot of money if you go'. You realise that your life is not your own in football. Especially at a young age, you feel more like a hostage. Even your family becomes a hostage. Football is an escape to a better life, especially for us in South America, and the vultures know that."

Valverde eventually made his move to Europe as he opted to sign for Real Madrid in 2017 and has not looked back since. He is one of the key players for the Spanish giants and has been ever-present in the starting XI this season.