"We will compete face to face" - Barcelona manager Xavi claims Real Madrid are 'clear favorites' ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona and Real Madrid will face-off in the Copa del Rey semi-finals over two legs, with the first one on Thursday, March 2 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The two juggernauts of Spanish football have previously faced each other twice this season, with both teams winning a game apiece with a scoreline of 3-1.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona 🎙️ XAVI: "We know Real Madrid are a difficult opponent ... we're going to come out to win." #ElClásico 🎙️ XAVI: "We know Real Madrid are a difficult opponent ... we're going to come out to win." #ElClásico https://t.co/jLI4EkbrxP

Ahead of their third encounter, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez reminded players and fans of Real Madrid's quality in his press conference.

Speaking about Los Blancos' mettle and ability to turn up on big occasions, he said:

"They won the last titles and we are in the process of building. We beat them with extraordinary football last year, but it is also a Madrid that thrashed in Liverpool, at their stadium.

"I have to be honest, I see them as favorites, clearly. We are talking about the current champions of La Liga and Europe. But we can hurt them, we (have) already shown that we can do it. I think the tie will be very even.”

The Spaniard is clearly aware of the potential impact losing such a big game against arch-rivals Real Madrid could have on their season. However, Xavi remains confident in Barcelona's abilities. He added:

“Fear gives us negative things, we have to think positively. We have competed well so far. We will compete face to face. We will show our football model and personality.

“We are fine. From within we analyse the reasons for the defeat, and it is a football issue. Each game is its own story. We are in an ideal and privileged situation to win titles. In La Liga we have a seven-point advantage. It can go wrong, but we’re working.”

It will be interesting to see whether Xavi's confidence in his team bears fruit.

Recapping the last two times Real Madrid faced Barcelona

Thursday's Copa del Rey semi-final will be the third time Real Madrid and Barcelona will lock horns this season.

Barca lifted the Supercopa de Espana following their 3-1 victory in January. It was a comfortable win with Karim Benzema grabbing a late consolation goal for Real.

Los Blancos emerged victorious on their own patch when they met in La Liga in October last year. Goals from Benzema, Federico Valverde and a late penalty from Rodrygo sealed all three points for them.

With Barcelona currently seven points clear in La Liga, Real Madrid will look to one-up their arch-rivals in the Copa del Rey with a win.

