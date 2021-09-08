“We will continue to grow despite Messi’s departure” - La Liga president attacks ‘enemies’ PSG 

La Liga president Javier Tebas has launched an astonishing attack on PSG. He claims the Ligue 1 side are 'the enemy' and 'as dangerous as the Super League' to the La Liga.

Javier Tebas is not a fan of PSG as he claims they do not follow any of the FFP rules. The president of La Liga has been vocal about his disdain for the Frech team on numerous occasions, especially when they were looking to sign Neymar by activating his release clause.

Javier Tebas was speaking to the media today, and he once again took shots at PSG. He did not hold back and went on to call the Ligue 1 side an enemy to La Liga. He said:

"La Liga has young players like Vinicius (Junior). The problem of PSG, we will solve it. What PSG are doing is as dangerous as the Super League. We will continue to grow despite the departure of Messi. We will work against the club states. These clubs are as much enemies as the Super League."

Javier Tebas questions PSG's financial balance

Javier Tebas is not convicted with PSG's financial balance and claims they are nowhere near sustainable. The Ligue 1 side boasts the highest wage bill in France – reportedly over double of the second-best in the country.

The president of LaLiga claimed that PSG spend over €600 million on salaries every season but their TV revenue is around €70 million. He said:

"Currently PSG spends more than 600 million euros on salaries (per year), television in France will pay nothing more than 70 million euros. They declared commercial losses 30 percent above the average of others in Europe... that's not sustainable. It can't happen. I miss Messi, Sergio Ramos, Cristiano [Ronaldo]… but nobody is essential. Ronaldo's or Neymar's departure seemed like a catastrophe and we continued to grow. It will also happen with Messi, I don't care about anything."

Javier Tebas refused to help Barcelona fix their wage bill issues this summer, which helped PSG get Lionel Messi on a free transfer. The Argentine had a deal agreed with Barcelona but could not go through with it as the Catalan side could not fix issues with their wage bill.

