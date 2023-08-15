"We will decide in the next days" - Pep Guardiola confirms Manchester City star will be out for 3-4 months

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne will endure a lengthy spell on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury during the Cityzen's 3-0 victory over Burnley in the Premier League last week. The tactician revealed that the Belgian international will likely spend between 3-4 months away from the pitch following the setback.

Manchester City kicked off their defense of the Premier League title on a brilliant note as they claimed a convincing victory in their opening fixture at Turf Moor on Friday. Erling Halaand bagged a brace and Rodri also found the back of the net to sink Burnley, but De Bruyne's injury spoiled what would've been a perfect outing for Pep Guardiola's men.

The 32-year-old limped off just 23 minutes into the encounter after apparently aggravating a recurring hamstring problem. He was replaced by summer signing Matteo Kovacic, who played in his position for the remainder of the game.

After having a conversation with the club's doctors over the player's situation, Pep Guardiola has come out to confirm that De Bruyne will undergo surgery and could spend the last quarter of the year on the sidelines.

The Spaniard was quoted as saying by CityXtra:

“We have to decide his surgery. Will be a few months out. We will decide in the next days. Surgery is surgery, three or four months out. The injury to Kevin [De Bruyne] is a blow, a big loss. He has specific qualities. For a long time is really tough for us. We have to look forward. We have alternatives. Kevin is irreplaceable, but we have talented players. They will take it."

Following the first round of fixtures, Manchester City now occupy the third position on the Premier League table, tied at same points with first-placed Newcastle United and second-placed Brighton and trailing them by goal difference.

Pep Guardiola answers whether Manchester City will sign a replacement for De Bruyne

Pep Guardiola will miss his poster boy

When asked whether the Cityzens will try to bring a new player to replace the Belgian who is now set to spend a significant period of time on the sidelines, the tactician replied:

“We will see. We’ll talk with Txiki [Begiristain] and the chances and possibilities.”

As it stands, Manchester City still have the privilege to make a major addition to their squad to fill in for their playmaker. Prior to this period, they've been linked with a move for West Ham and Brazil star Lucas Paqueta. It remains to be seen if they'll end up sealing his transfer.

Another option is to look in-house for solution. Players like Phil Foden and Jack Grealish could also flourish in the number 10 role. Only time will tell what Pep Guardiola will decide.