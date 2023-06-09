"We will decide together with my family" – Former PSG star responds to transfer question amid Arsenal links

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Xavi Simons has opened up on his future amid interest from Arsenal.

Simons, 20, has established himself as one of the top prospects since joining PSV Eindhoven on a free move from PSG last summer. He registered 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 games across competitions this season.

According to Eindhovens Dagblad, Arsenal are interested in roping in the versatile forward in the summer. However, PSV are likely to ask for a club-record sum for the player. The Eredivisie outfit's transfer record is £37 million, which Liverpool dished out to snap up star attacker Cody Gakpo earlier this year.

During a media interaction on recent international duty, Simons said about his future:

"I don't know anything yet. I'm currently with the Dutch national team, and I'm going to work here for the next two weeks, and then we'll see what happens next. Soon, we will decide together with my family what is best for me."

A right-footed technical operator adept at operating in multiple roles, Simons came through the ranks at Barcelona before joining PSG in 2021. He has guided PSV to two trophies – the KNVB Cup and Johan Cruyff Shield.

Should Simons seal a move to Arsenal this summer, he would provide competition to Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe on the left flank. He could also step in as an emergency centre-forward.

Emmanuel Petit says PSG star Neymar would 'love' playing at Arsenal

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has said that PSG forward Neymar would relish his time at the Gunners should he decide to leave the Ligue 1 champions this summer. Petit told Genting Casino:

"I think Neymar will suit any big club. If he comes to Arsenal, I would love it, and I think he will too. I think he will enjoy the technical football and the style here. He would love to play with young players, as he is quite mature."

Neymar, 31, has been speculated to depart the Parc des Princes since last summer. Despite his 35 goal contributions in 29 appearances this term, he has continued to fall out of favour with the Parisians' top brass.

Due to his situation at the Ligue 1 champions, many clubs have expressed their interest in snapping up the 124-cap Brazil international. Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United are considered to be the frontrunners.

