"We will defend as well as attack" - Barcelona president Joan Laporta claims he will expose people trying to destabilise club

Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently spoke about the club being involved in the Negreira scandal. The Blaugrana have been accused of paying former vice-president of the refereeing committee Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira €7.2 million between 2001 and 2018.

Laporta, though, claimed that the accusations are part of a campaign to destabilise the club. Speaking about the incident, the Barca president said (h/t Reshad Rahman):

“The campaign we are suffering is not a coincidence. They want to destabilise the team sportingly in the short term and in the medium term."

Laporta added that the Blaugrana will not only defend their stance but also attack the accusations against them. He said:

“With all documents and everything, soon I will explain to you who wants to destabilise the club and how. We will defend as well as attack.”

La Liga chief Javier Tebas previously shared his take on the accusations against Barca:

“I do NOT think Barcelona paid for referees, but this is a situation that requires a clear answer.”

PSG manager Christophe Galtier recently spoke about former Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi's future

Lionel Messi is yet to agree a new deal l with Paris Saint-Germain, and a return to Barcelona has been touted for the Argentine.

However, Messi remains most likely to renew his deal with the Parisians. PSG manager Christophe Galtier recently shared an update on Messi's future at the club, saying (via Barca Universal):

“It’s still too early to speak about Messi’s contract extension. I know that Leo, the management and the president discuss a lot. On Leo to be here next season, I repeat: it’s the will of each other. Messi is happy here.”

Messi joined the Ligue 1 giants in 2021 after Barcelona were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga wage cap rules. The Argentine has scored 29 goals and provided 32 assists in 64 games across competitions for the Parisians.

The French side lead the race for the Ligue 1 title, ten points clear of second-placed Marseille, with 11 games to go.

Poll : 0 votes