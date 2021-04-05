"We will discuss it"- Borussia Dortmund chief on Jadon Sancho's potential move to Manchester United

Manchester United will reportedly resume their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this summer. Dortmund CEO Hans Joachim Watzke said in February that while he would not rule anything out, the Red Devils would need to make an 'exceptional offer' to sign the England winger.

Manchester United spent much of the 2020 summer transfer window trying to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. The Red Devils had reportedly agreed on terms with the winger but were unable to match Dortmund's £108 million valuation for the Manchester City youth product.

Manchester United eventually ended up signing Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo on the final day of the transfer window. Pellistri is currently on loan at Alaves while Diallo has made a handful of first-team appearances in the second half of the campaign.

Manchester United are desperate to add a top-quality forward this summer in order to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title next season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly still interested in bringing Jadon Sancho to the club and will look to sign the winger this summer.

Jadon Sancho endured a slow start to the 2020-21 campaign after being linked with a move to Manchester United. The 21-year-old, however, returned to form at the start of the new year and has amassed six goals and eleven assists in 21 appearances in the Bundesliga this season.

Reports from Germany have suggested that Borussia Dortmund are hopeful Manchester United will return for the winger this summer, as they look to raise funds to clear off their debts.

When asked about the probability of Erling Haaland and Sancho playing for Borussia Dortmund next season, Watzke said:

"I'm not getting involved in probabilities, it's no good, Jadon Sancho has been with us much longer than Erling Haaland."

"We'll have to speak to Jadon too. If there is an exceptional offer, we will discuss it with the player and the agent, as always. Nonetheless, I am very sure that the transfer market will only run to a very limited extent this summer," Watzke told DAZN.

Borussia Dortmund reveal plans for Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho amid Manchester United transfer interest #mufc https://t.co/vXhwGuJmQf — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) April 5, 2021

Advertisement

Manchester United need a forward like Jadon Sancho if they are to challenge for silverware next season

Jadon Sancho in action for Borussia Dortmund

Despite showing signs of improvement this season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United are still a couple of big signings away from challenging the likes of Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Manchester United's poor performances in the Champions League and FA Cup indicate the squad lack strength in depth and are too dependent on the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

Jadon Sancho | “We will discuss it” – Manchester United need ‘exceptional offer’ for signing, club chief makes clear.https://t.co/3FtA1g8Ry3 #mufc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) April 5, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to sign Jadon Sancho this summer to add a forward who will add goals and creativity to his squad.