"We will discuss tomorrow" - PSG boss Luis Enrique provides update on Kylian Mbappe's availability ahead of Nice fixture

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique can't guarantee Kylian Mbappe will be fit to face OGC Nice on Friday, September 15.

Mbappe sat out during France's 1-2 defeat to Germany on Tuesday night. The Parisian superstar complained about a knee problem and wasn't involved in the international friendly.

The 24-year-old has returned to PSG following the international break but Enrique stated that they will assess him ahead of their clash with Nice. He told reporters (via RMC Sport):

"We will analyze him tomorrow to find out what is going on. Yes, he was affected this week. We will discuss tomorrow to find out if he will be ready (for Nice). But I think he will be ready. "

Kylian Mbappe has been back to his best for Enrique's side after a summer of speculation over his future. Last season's Ligue 1 top goalscorer has bagged five goals in three games since being reinstated into the first team.

PSG face Nice at the Parc des Princes and will look to continue their unbeaten start to the season. The reigning Ligue 1 champions are second in the league, trailing leaders AS Monaco by two points.

Randal Kolo Muani could make his debut for the club if Mbappe is unable to start or play tomorrow evening. The French striker joined the Parisians from Eintracht Frankfurt on transfer deadline day for €95 million.

Kylian Mbappe is among the nominees for the 2023 FIFA The Best Men's Player award

The Parisian superstar has made the cut.

Kylian Mbappe has been named on the 12-man shortlist for FIFA's The Best Men's Player of the Year award. The PSG superstar enjoyed a stellar campaign last year for both club and country.

The prolific striker bagged 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions last season. He was vital for the Parisians as they clinched the Ligue 1 title, the sixth of his career.

The French superstar was also in excellent form at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He bagged eight goals and two assists in seven games, winning the Golden Boot.

Mbappe joins his former teammate Lionel Messi on the nominees list. Meanwhile, Manchester City stars Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Julian Alvarez, and their former captain Ilkay Gundogan were also nominated.

Al Nassr's Marcelo Brozovic, Napoli duo Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen, and Arsenal's new boy Declan Rice also made the list. The awards ceremony is likely to take place in February next year.