"We will do everything we can to win" - Kylian Mbappe sends message ahead of Real Madrid's derby clash against Atletico Madrid

Kylian Mbappe expressed excitement for his first Madrid derby experience ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Atletico Madrid in La LaLiga tomorrow, February 8. The Frenchman is eagerly anticipating the clash and insists that he and his teammates will do everything possible to emerge victorious in the clash.

Ahead of the 238th Madrid derby, Real Madrid sit in the first position, while their rivals Atletico Madrid sit in the second position on the LaLiga table. The two sides had previously clashed this season at the Civitas Metropolitano on September 29, with the game ending 1-1.

Mbappe missed the reverse fixture due to injury and will be keen to feature for Los Blancos tomorrow in his first Madrid derby. Ahead of the game, the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) man spoke to Real Madrid media.

“It's going to be a great match and it's very important. It's the first time I'm going to play this match. I'm looking forward to playing and helping the team, and I hope we win," Mbappe said via Madrid Universal.

“I always intend to play to win. I'm sure it's going to be a very important match for us and all Real Madrid fans. The objective is always the same: to win. Even more so when we play against Atlético, with the situation we have in La Liga, where they are close to us. We have to win and we will do everything we can to win," he added.

Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid from PSG last summer on a free transfer. He has scored 22 goals and provided four assists for Los Blancos in 34 appearances across competitions.

"It'll be an even match" – Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid tie

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti believes his side are evenly matched with Atletico Madrid ahead of tomorrow’s derby. The Italian manager opined that Diego Simeone’s men are strong and have the quality to fight for LaLiga this season.

Only one point separates both sides after 22 league games. In the pre-match conference, Ancelotti said (via Realmadrid.com):

“It's a very important match for two teams fighting to win the league. The (Madrid) derby is a special match, as always. Atlético are strong and it'll be an even match. There is nothing new in the run-up to the game. The opposition have all the quality they need to fight for this competition, just like us.”

He added:

“We had some doubts regarding the line-up that have been resolved today with the issue of Lucas and Camavinga. I'm going to field a line-up where I can combine quality and collective commitment. The two things are what lead to success during the season and the trick is to combine them. This season we've had more quality than commitment and we're working to equal that.”

