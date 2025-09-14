"We will feast", "Banging 2 Goals" - Manchester United fans delighted as Ruben Amorim picks key players in starting XI vs Manchester City

Manchester United fans on X (formerly Twitter) are delighted to see manager Ruben Amorim pick Benjamin Sesko to lead the attack against Manchester City in the Premier League clash on Sunday, September 14. They believe that the new signing will score on his first start for the club in the league this season.Amorim has stuck with Altay Bayindir in goal despite the signing of Senne Lammens, who makes the bench along with veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton. Leny Yoro, Mathijs de Ligt, and Luke Shaw form the backline, with Noussair Mazraoui and Patrick Dorgu as the wing-backs.Manuel Ugarte and Bruno Fernandes start as the midfielders, with the attack seeing Amad Diallo join Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo, as Mason Mount and Matheus Cunha are out injured.Fans are expecting big things from Sesko today, with many Manchester United fans posting:HarryRichardsMUFC❤️ @HazaUTDLINK@ManUtd Sesko is finally starting😭❤️Aidan Walsh 🔰 @AidanWalshMUFCLINK@ManUtd SESKOOOOOOOOOOO FINALLY!!!!Haido_j @junaid_haidoLINK@ManUtd Finally SESKO start a match for Manchester United.Master Zeks 👑 @M_zekksLINK@ManUtd Sesko v mbuemo We will feastsidiq @truthboy51LINK@ManUtd Sesko banging 2 Goals not gonna be bad 🤝🥵Official Blessing @BlessingGivesLINK@ManUtd SESKOOOOO STARTINGGGG IM ALIVEEEE !! 2 Goals be there you all ⚽️⚽️Amorim hinted at Sesko starting the Manchester derby in his pre-match press conference, and said:&quot;I think more than looking at exactly what he did during the games, it is what he can bring to our team. If you see, against Burnley, he had some movements, especially inside the box, that we don’t have with Josh [Zirkzee], [Matheus] Cunha and even with Rasmus [Hojlund] in the past.&quot;&quot;We have a guy who likes to go inside the box to have a header, he can run - we need to use him more as a runner. He’s going to improve. You can feel that he feels the pace is different, he’s going to get used to that, but maybe, against City, it’s a good moment to start the game!&quot;Sesko joined Manchester United in the summer for £74 million from RB Leipzig. Newcastle United and Arsenal were also linked with the striker before he moved to Old Trafford.Ruben Amorim promises a proactive approach for Manchester United vs Manchester CityManchester United manager spoke to the media ahead of the Manchester City clash and said that he was going into the game for all three points. He believes that his players have the right mindset to take the game to Manchester City and said:“First of all, our goal is to have that feeling that when we play against City, we have the same feeling as when we play Grimsby. That is our goal, to play every game from our team with the same mindset. So it's just one more game, really important, but it should be a game against City every week. I think City has that way of playing with a lot of possession.&quot;&quot;They change, a lot, the way they build up and that is a problem to press. But we focus a lot on our team. We have a way of defending that we can adapt to different systems. And we need to have the ball also, that is really important, because we play with the ball and we show that in the last games, so we cannot face City thinking about just in transitions or trying to steal the ball. No, we can have the ball, and we will try to do it.”Manchester United and Manchester City have made a poor start to the season with just one win from their opening three games.