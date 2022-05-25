“We will give you 5 for talking so much” - Former Liverpool star hits out at Real Madrid hero Benzema for comments ahead of Champions League final

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has lashed out at Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema for suggesting the Reds are overconfident ahead of the UEFA Champions League final.

Both Liverpool and Real Madrid wrapped their 2021-22 league campaigns up last weekend. They will now turn their attention towards the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday.

A lot has already been said ahead of the Champions League showdown in Paris. Reds superstar Mohamed Salah and Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti have had an indirect exchange thus far.

Benzema has now risked facing the wrath of Liverpool supporters with his comments ahead of the final. The Real Madrid superstar feels that Klopp's side already thinks they have won the game. He told Movistar+:

''They [Liverpool] think they have already won the match."

The comment was not well received by the Reds faithful and Enrique was among those who took offense. The former left-back claimed that no one from the Liverpool camp has made such claims and is now hoping that Ancelotti and Co get thrashed on Saturday. He wrote on Twitter:

"I really don't know what he [Benzema] is talking about. Nobody has said anything similar to what he is saying here. I hope we give you 5 for talking so much."

Enrique recalled Los Blancos players wearing shirts with 'A Por La 14' written on them after beating Manchester City 6-5 on aggregate in the Champions League semi-finals. The former Reds defender went on to suggest that Benzema was being a hypocrite with his comments. He wrote:

"I remember that [Real Madrid players wore shirts with A Por La 14 written on them], so who thought that they have already won that game then? Seriously I hope we destroy them."

It is worth noting that A Por La 14 translates to 'All Out for 14' in English.

Liverpool have a score to settle against Real Madrid

The Reds will lock horns with Ancelotti's side at the Stade de France this weekend. The Anfield outfit will be looking to win their seventh Champions League title, while Los Blancos have set their eyes on their 14th triumph in the competition.

It is worth noting that the two sides met in the Champions League final in the 2017-18 season. The La Liga giants emerged victorious on that occasion, beating Klopp's side 3-1.

The Anfield outfit will be keen to settle their score against Real Madrid when the two sides meet again on Saturday.

