“We will go forward anyway” - Roberto De Zerbi drops clear hint that Chelsea target Moises Caicedo could leave

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi has dropped another hint indicating that Chelsea target Moises Caicedo could leave the club this summer.

The Ecuadorian midfielder has been the subject of transfer interest from the Blues since the start of the transfer window.

However, Brighton have rejected three bids from Chelsea for the 21-year-old midfielder already. The most-recent offer from the Blues was believed to be in the region of £80 million, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Brighton have insisted that they will only let go of Caicedo if their £100 million valuation for the player is met.

Despite their strong stance in the transfer market, the Seagulls, who are known for their exceptional recruitment, seem prepared for the possibility of Caicedo leaving this summer. In a recent interview, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi said that the team will continue in the same fashion even if the talented midfielder departs the club.

De Zerbi said:

"If Moises leaves, we will bring another player, and you know, we are Brighton and in our policy there is a possibility to lose some player at the end of the season, the same was for Mac Allister, for Levi Colwill, and we will will go forward anyway."

How did Chelsea target Moises Caicedo perform for Brighton last season?

Moises Caicedo, who usually operates as a holding midfielder, enjoyed a breakout campaign in the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The 21-year-old midfielder made 43 appearances across all competitions for the Seagulls last season. He scored one goal and registered one assist as well. Given his exceptional performances, Caicedo has been linked with various top sides this summer, including Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea.

Caicedo is widely regarded as one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League and was instrumental to Brighton securing a sixth-place finish. As a result, they will compete in the Europa League in the 2023-24 season and Caicedo will get the opportunity to showcase his talents on the European stage.

It will be interesting to see if Caicedo will eventually leave Brighton this summer, with Chelsea believed to be his most likely destination.