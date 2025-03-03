“We will make the decision” - Real Madrid boss provides Federico Valverde fitness ahead of crunch UEFA Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid 

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has provided an update about Federico Valverde's fitness ahead of the club's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash. Los Blancos are set to face Atletico Madrid in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, March 4.

However, there are doubts over whether the Uruguay international will play after he missed the 2-1 defeat to Real Betis in LaLiga on Saturday, March 1. Valverde is seemingly struggling with hamstring discomfort, but is set to train before a call is taken on his role in this UEFA Champions League game.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Madrid derby, Ancelotti said (via Madrid Universal):

"He trained individually yesterday, he had a good feeling. Today he will train with the team and after the training session we will make the decision if he can play or not."

Valverde, who often plays in the midfield, has shown versatility by operating in wide attacking areas and at right-back this campaign. Overall, he has made 40 appearances across competitions this season, bagging eight goals and six assists.

The likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Brahim Diaz could feature for Real Madrid in this tie if Valverde is to miss out.

Carlo Ancelotti addresses 'special' derby ahead of Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti is expecting Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash with Atletico Madrid to be evenly contested and competitive across the two legs.

Going into this tie, Diego Simeone's men are ahead of their local rivals by two points in the LaLiga standings, sitting second. Ancelotti said about the game (via Madrid Universal):

"The derby is always the same: a special match in terms of emotions and the pressure you feel before a match. They are evenly matched and competitive and tomorrow’s match will be like that."

“Atletico are having a very good season. In the last derby, we did very badly in the first half and very well in the second. We have to think about playing like we did in the second half and not playing like we did in the first half. It’s not very complicated.”

The last time these two sides met in early February this year, they played out a 1-1 draw in LaLiga at the Santiago Bernabeu. In their latest game, Atletico Madrid defeated Athletic Club 1-0 on Saturday, March 1.

