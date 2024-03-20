"We will make an effort because he deserves it" - Barcelona director Deco says club will offer 25-year-old star a new contract

Barcelona sporting director Deco has said that the club will offer a new deal to Ronald Araujo.

He's one of the key players for Xavi's side. His future, though, has been up in the air, with reports claiming clubs like Bayern Munich and Manchester United are interested in the Uruguayan central defender.

Araujo's deal expires in 2026, and there have been reports that Barca could listen to offers for him. Deco, though, has said that club plan on handing Araujo a new deal, telling Que T'hi Jugues:

"Araujo will renew, if he wants. We will make an effort because he deserves it. The club's effort is to keep what we have."

Araujo has previously said that his Barcelona future depends on the club. He said following the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg win against Napoli:

"My future depends on the club. Everyone knows that I am very happy here at Barca."

Araujo has once again been a key player for Xavi's side this season, making 31 appearances across competitions, helping keep 10 clean sheets. The 25-year-old has made 144 appearances for Barca. According to Transfermarkt, he has an estimated market value of €70 million.

Barcelona could sell Ansu Fati in the summer

Ansu Fati burst onto the scene as a prodigious La Masia talent. Fans were buzzed when he inherited the famous No. 10 shirt following Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona.

Fati, despite his evident quality, struggled with injuries and has made 112 appearances for Barca, scoring 29 goals and providing 10 assists. The 21-year-old is looking to revive his career on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion.

He has scored four goals and provided one assist in 26 appearances across competitions for the Seagulls this season. According to SPORT, Barca might look to offload Fati in the summer.

The club are also expected to explore the transfer market to sign new left wingers. They are exploring the options to make Joao Felix's loan move permanent.