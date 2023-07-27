"We will miss him, without a shadow of a doubt" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reacts as Jordan Henderson completes Al-Ettifaq transfer

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has stated that the team will miss Jordan Henderson's presence after the midfielder completed a move to Al-Ettifaq.

On Thursday, July 27, Liverpool confirmed that Henderson completed a move to Saudi Arabia, bringing an end to his 12-year stay at the club. According to various reports, the Reds are set to receive £12 million plus add-ons for the midfielder.

The England midfielder is said to have signed a three-year deal with Al-Ettifaq, who are now coached by Steven Gerrard.

Following confirmation of Henderson's departure, Klopp stated that everyone at the club had time to digest the news as discussions over his move have been going on for a while now.

"In the moment, it is absolutely fine but it was already ongoing for a while now, so we had time to adapt to it and get used to it. It is football, it is life, it is normal, these kind of things happen," he told liverpoolfc.com.

The German coach stated that the decision to leave Liverpool was a tough one for Henderson, who will be missed at the club going forward.

"I know it was a really, really tough decision for Hendo and I was around or with him all the way. It's sad, absolutely strange, because he is the only captain I had here at Liverpool, but I think it is exciting for him as well. We will miss him, without a shadow of a doubt, that's clear - as a man and as a player. But, as I said, that's football," he added.

Since arriving at Anfield from Sunderland in 2011, Henderson made 492 appearances across all competitions, scoring 33 goals and bagging 61 assists. He has helped the Merseyside club win their first Premier League title in 30 years, while also captaining them to the FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup titles.

“I will always be a Red, until the day I die” - Jordan Henderson on his Liverpool exit

Even before his move to Al-Ettifaq was officially confirmed, Jorderson Henderson took to social media to bid an emotional goodbye to Liverpool and the fans.

In a video posted on Instagram, Henderson looked back on his eventful career with the Reds and expressed pride at captaining the club, along with the many titles they won together.

“I can’t lie, there have been hard times. Really hard times. But when I look back on my career with Liverpool it will always be the good times that I remember. And those good times, where do I start? Being made the captain of Liverpool Football Club was one of the greatest honours of my life,” the 33-year-old said.

“From the day that armband was passed to me, I did everything I could to behave like a Liverpool captain should. But the biggest honours at Liverpool weren’t individual, they were collective, all of us, all of you, together,” he added.

Incidentally, Henderson was spotted training with Al-Ettifaq on Wednesday afternoon, a day before the move was made official.