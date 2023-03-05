Fans on Twitter reacted to Lionel Messi getting on the scoresheet during Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s 4-2 win against Nantes. Messi opened the scoring in the 12th minute before a Jaouen Hadjam own goal made it two for the Parisians.

Danilo Pereira and Kylian Mbappe found the back of the net after Nantes had equalized. Nevertheless, fans were ecstatic to see Messi's performance. He has now scored 30 goals and provided 20 assists for club and country this season.

Fans were delighted with the performance and hailed Messi as the greatest player of all time for his displays. The Argentine has now scored 18 goals and has provided 16 assists in 29 matches for the Ligue 1 giants this season.

One fan wrote after the match:

"5 league goals for Messi in his last 5 games. 1000 goals contribution for club. No one has done this at age 35! He's HIM!"

Another fan claimed that Messi will remain unique for his impact on the beautiful game. He wrote:

"I don’t care what y’all say Messi played amazing today literally the best on pitch (not a surprise) we will never find a player like him. his dribbling, control, even the chances that went to waste, they were all so satisfying to watch i will never get tired of watching him play."

Here are some of the best reactions from fans across Twitter after Lionel Messi's performance during PSG vs. Nantes:

Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez spoke about his special relationship with current PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar

Current PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar, along with Luis Suarez, formed a formidable attacking trio called MSN during their time together at Catalunya.

Suarez was engaged in a closely contested race with Cristiano Ronaldo for the Golden Boot award in 2015-16. The Uruguayan revealed how Messi and Neymar helped him win the award.

He said (via Placar):

"When I was fighting for the 2016 European Golden Shoe with Cristiano Ronaldo, they helped me win. They let me take penalties, they gave me passes to score more goals… and I'll always be grateful for that."

The trio broke when Neymar left Barcelona in 2017 for a world record fee and arrived in France.

