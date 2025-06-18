"We will never force or blackmail Leipzig" - Benjamin Sesko's agent addresses his future amid transfer links to Arsenal

Amid Arsenal links, Benjamin Sesko's agent, Elvis Basanovic, has made it clear that the player's camp will never force a move or blackmail RB Leipzig. Basanovic also revealed that Sesko will only leave the Bundesliga side for a unique club or project.
Speaking exclusively with GiveMeSport, Basanovic revealed:
“We have clear plan. We will never force or blackmail Leipzig. We do things in right way or don’t do them. Šeško will only leave for a special club and project.”
Arsenal has reportedly registered their interest in signing Sesko in the ongoing summer window. The deal still looks far from being termed a progressive one, as personal terms between Sesko and the Gunners are yet to be agreed upon.
Among the strikers who have been associated with a summer move to the Emirates, Sesko has remained a preferential target. This could be down to his remarkable attacking performance last season, having recorded 21 goals and six assists in 45 appearances across competitions.
Another critical factor could be his age (22), as Mikel Arteta is keen on getting a striker who could be a long-term investment. If Sesko joins Arsenal, he could help solve the issue of decisiveness that plagued Arteta's frontline in the previous calendar year.
"If I was Arsenal, I’d want Julian Alvarez ahead of any other option" - Shaun Wright-Phillips
Shaun Wright-Phillips has advised the Gunners to sign Julian Alvarez ahead of other transfer targets. The English star also claimed that the Argentine's mobility, finishing, experience, and winning mentality would be exceptional for the North London side.
In a discussion with Prime Casino, Wright-Phillips said (via Metro):
"If I was Arsenal, I’d want Julian Alvarez ahead of any other option. Alvarez is unique with his mobility and finishing. He’s got experience, having won everything so much. To have him in your armoury, it would just be exceptional."
Alvarez is a forward who is familiar with the Premier League, having featured for Manchester City before moving to Atletico Madrid. In 55 outings, Alvarez delivered 29 goals and seven assists for the Spanish side last season.