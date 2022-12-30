"We will have to pay attention to food" - Galtier confirms New Year celebration plans for PSG players ahead of Lens clash 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christopher Galtier has planned a training session on New Year's Eve ahead of their Ligue 1 clash with Lens on January 1, 2023.

The Parisians resumed their 2022-23 campaign on Wednesday (December 28) with a home game against Strasbourg. Kylian Mbappe scored a 96th-minute winning penalty to seal a 2-1 win.

With Lens dropping points to Nice in their game, the win extended PSG's lead at the top of the league table to seven points after 16 games. The reigning champions have yet to lose a match so far.

This makes their Sunday clash with Les Sang et Or all the more important. The hosts will be looking to inflict Galtier's side with their first loss of the season and trim the gap at the top.

However, the manager has scheduled a training session for the players on December 31. He has also issued them with instructions while basking in the New Year celebrations.

Speaking on PSGTV ahead of the clash, Galtier said (via RMC Sport):

"I had the idea of putting training at 9:30 p.m. on the 31st. Just kidding. It's the first time it's happened to us (to play on January 1) in France. I have complete confidence in my players. A very serious training is planned tomorrow (Saturday) morning."

He added:

"I know that there will be people at my players' to celebrate the new year. We are vigilant on the instructions. We will have to pay attention to the food, the bedtime. But they are very high level players."

Kylian Mbappe rescues PSG with a late penalty on return

PSG played their first game post the mid-season FIFA World Cup break on Thursday. They beat Strasbourg 2-1 in Ligue 1, courtesy of a late, late penalty from Kylian Mbappe.

Marquinhos put the Parisians in front in the 13th minute with a close-range header off Neymar's wonderful free-kick. However, he then scored in his own net just six minutes after restart.

It all went from bad to worse for the hosts after Neymar was sent off after the hour mark following a heated confrontation with the referee.

In the sixth minute of stoppage time, Marquinhos had the ball in the back of the net once more. However, the referee gave a penalty instead as Mbappe was brought down inside the area by Gerzino Nyamsi.

The Frenchman, who struck a hat-trick in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final just 10 days ago, stepped up to take the spot-kick. He buried it into the back of the net to seal a 2-1 win for PSG.

