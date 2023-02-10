"We will have to play in a different way"- PSG manager Christophe Galtier 'annoyed' by Lionel Messi's absence for game against Monaco

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi will miss his side's Ligue 1 clash away against AS Monaco on Saturday (February 11). Manager Christophe Galtier has revealed in a pre-match press conference that the Argentine ace has suffered muscle fatigue, but will return to training on Monday.

The French manager also stated that the 2022 World Cup winner could be available to face Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League clash on February 14. The Parisians host the German club in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash.

Speaking on Messi's absence in the Monaco encounter, Galtier said (via RMC Sport):

"We know the importance of Leo in our game. With his absence, we will have to play in a different way to have a stronger, more compact team backbone, to use each other. Obviously going to Monaco without Leo is always annoying."

Galtier also touched upon Kylian Mbappe, who has been sidelined since he picked up a thigh injury in PSG's 3-1 victory over Montpellier at the start of the month. He said:

"Regarding, Kylian, the communication has been made. There has been talk of a three-week unavailability. Kylian is being treated."

PSG will certainly miss their prized forwards, who were the stars of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. They have been on an extreme goal-scoring spree in the French top tier and have formed a dangerous attacking trio along with Neymar Jr.

Messi has racked up 10 goals and as many assists in 18 Ligue 1 games, while Mbappe has bagged 13 goals and two assists so far this season.

However, they are yet to regain their pre-World Cup form since returning from Qatar, owing to injuries and perhaps a grueling World Cup campaign.

"I wouldn't be at all surprised" - Former PSG star makes emphatic Champions League claim over Lionel Messi

Former PSG midfielder Jay-Jay Okocha believes his former club can win the UEFA Champions League this season. The Nigerian also claimed that Messi could be the difference and lead his side to European glory this term.

Okocha told Betting Friends:

"Definitely yes. It's only a matter of time. I have no doubts that they will win the Champions League. The only question is when will it happen, when will the team be ready? I think they bought a couple of players lately that help the younger ones to believe in that too. And I think that's what they're missing right now to win the title: the belief that they can do it."

Speaking on Messi, he added:

“Pre-season has been promising, as has the Ligue 1 season opener, where he delivered gala performance after gala performance. Leo is making a really good impression, even since he came back from his vacation after the World Cup. I wouldn't be at all surprised if he really ignited again this season."

PSG finished second in their Champions League group this season behind Benfica. They will now face a stern test against Bayern Munich.

