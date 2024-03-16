"We will play the way we know how" - Barcelona star Lamine Yamal reacts as Catalan club draw PSG in the UCL

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal was bullish after his side were drawn against French giants PSG in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. La Blaugrana will renew hostilities with the French outfit over two legs next month for a place in the semifinals of the competition.

Over the years, the famed La Masia academy has consistently churned out top-quality players for the senior Barcelona set-up, and this year has been no exception. The likes of Fermin Lopez, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Guiu, and Yamal have made their debuts, but it is Yamal whose performances have been the most eye-catching.

Yamal permanently entered the first-team setup after Ousmane Dembele joined PSG and Ansu Fati moved to Brighton on loan. The 16-year-old had made his debut at the tail end of last season but became a regular for the club this season.

Lamine Yamal was speaking to the club's in-house media following the UEFA Champions League draw after helping his side reach the quarterfinals. The teenager revealed that his side will not change how they play because of their opposition and would do their best to win.

“Against PSG, we will play the same way as against Napoli and try to advance to the next round. As always: with our game, with both wings, with the attackers. We will play the way we know how," Yamal said (via Barca Times).

Expand Tweet

Barcelona claimed a 4-2 aggregate win over Serie A champions Napoli in the Round of 16 to arrive at this stage of the competition. Yamal featured in both legs for La Blaugrana, taking his total appearances for the season to 38, with six goals and seven assists to his name.

Lamine Yamal joined by Barcelona teammate for Spain call-up

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal will have an opportunity to add to his four appearances for Spain in this month's international break. La Roja will face South American sides Colombia and Brazil in a pair of friendlies to prepare for the Euros.

In addition to Yamal, Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has extended an invitation to 17-year-old centre-back Pau Cubarsi for the games. The teenager has earned a regular place in the Barcelona squad, appearing 23 times this season, to warrant his inclusion.

With the summer's Euros just around the corner, both Yamal and Cubarsi, who belong to the same academy class, would be keen to end the season strongly. Both players could go for the tournament in Berlin, on current form.