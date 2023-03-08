"We will reinforce ourselves for sure" - Xavi provides encouraging summer transfer window update Barcelona fans will absolutely love 

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has claimed that the club will sign players in the summer transfer window.

The Blaugrana's financial issues have been much publicized for a while now. Despite this, they were able to bring in a host of players including Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde last summer.

While La Liga president Javier Tebas has claimed that the Catalans can't sign any players this summer, Xavi has claimed otherwise. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Barça always has to strengthen itself when a market arrives. Whether we like it or not, this is going to pay off and at Barça everything has to be excellent.

“We are in a difficult economic situation to manage, we depend on fair play, but we will reinforce ourselves for sure. We have to be more competitive in Europe. It has been the test that has told us that we are still not completely well.”

Barcelona didn't sign any players in the January transfer window. Speaking about this and the upcoming summer transfer window, Tebas recently said:

“I already announced it, and [Barca] president [Joan] Laporta will phone me and be angry. It is practically impossible for Barcelona to sign players in the summer. Much will have to change because, if not, the institution will be in trouble.

“We haven’t let FC Barcelona sign players this winter, and next summer. They won’t be able to sign players.”

Barcelona president Joan Laporta on new signings

Club president Joan Laporta recently claimed that they need to reinforce three positions in the squad in the summer. However, he also stressed that Xavi will need to promote players from the academy due to their financial constraints.

Laporta said:

“We need to sign a right-back and then a centre-back depending on market opportunities. We’d do what we can. We probably would need a striker, but someone would have to leave first.

“In midfield, we are in a good place plus we have players coming through La Masia that will make it into the first team.

“That’s something Xavi has to do too — promote young players. A new striker would fit, but we don’t have bottomless resources like state-owned clubs. He has to remain prudent.”

Barcelona's summer spending has certainly helped them domestically. They currently hold a nine-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table and are in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. However, they have suffered exits from both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

The Blaugrana will next face Athletic Bilbao in the league away from home on March 12.

