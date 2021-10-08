"We will see" - Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba leaves door open for potential Juventus return amid speculation over future

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has left the door open for a return to Juventus next summer. The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford in recent years and is believed to be keen to reunite with Massimiliano Allegri in Turin.

Paul Pogba has registered seven assists in seven Premier League games for Manchester United this season. The Frenchman has shown signs of becoming the midfielder the Red Devils had hoped he would be when they signed him for £89 million from Juventus in 2016.

Paul Pogba has less than a year left on his current Manchester United contract. So far, the 28-year-old has rejected the chance to extend his deal with the club. Pogba has hinted at a potential return to Juventus after the expiration of his deal with the 20-time Premier League champions.

"I've always talked to my former teammates at Juventus, Cuadrado, Dybala. Now I'm at Man Utd player, I still have a year on my contract, then we will see. I want to finish the season well there, then we'll see," Pogba told Sport Mediaset when asked about the possibility of a return to Juventus.

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola publicly voiced his client's intention to leave Old Trafford midway through last season. The Frenchman, however, returned to form after the turn of the year and began to cut a happier figure.

Despite being linked with a move to PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid this summer, Pogba opted to stay at Manchester United and see out the remainder of his contract with the club.

Manchester United could look to sell Paul Pogba in January rather than risk losing him on a free transfer

Could Paul Pogba's time with Manchester United be coming to an end?

Paul Pogba has thus far given no indication of signing a new contract with Manchester United. The Red Devils could be at risk of losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Manchester United might be open to the prospect of selling Paul Pogba in January in order to recoup a portion of the £89 million they spent to sign him from Juventus in 2016.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have reportedly identified AC Milan's Franck Kessie as the ideal replacement for Paul Pogba should the Frenchman leave Old Trafford.

