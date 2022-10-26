"We will see" - Pep Guardiola hints at Manchester City star missing next match after playing with fever

Erling Haaland was substituted at half-time during Manchester City's clash with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday (25 October) as he is suffering from a fever, according to manager Pep Guardiola.

The striker failed to score against his former team in the Champions League as the game finished goalless in Germany, a result which secured City's group victory. Haaland was brought off at the break, with Guardiola now concerned that his superstar striker may miss the weekend fixture against Leicester City.

Haaland did not emerge on the pitch after the break and Guardiola was asked after the clash if the injury was serious. The Manchester City boss replied (as per BBC Sport):

"I don't know right now. [There were] three things. I saw him so tired. The second one, he had a little bit of influenza in his body. Like Joao (Cancelo), Joao had a fever. Then the third, he had a knock in his foot.

The Spanish boss added:

"That's why he was not able to play the second half. I spoke with [the medical staff] at half-time and they were a little bit concerned, but I saw him walking more or less normally. We will see."

The Norwegian international has made an incredible start to life at the Etihad Stadium, scoring 22 goals in his first 16 Manchester City appearances. Haaland has played in all 11 of the Cityzens' Premier League games so far, which is unusual for a Guardiola play, as the Spaniard likes to rotate his team.

Pundit believes Manchester City penalty record will make supporters nervous

Manchester City had the chance to win the game in Dortmund as they were awarded a penalty in the second half. With Haaland off the pitch, Riyad Mahrez stepped up to take the spot-kick but missed.

The Cityzens penalty record has been dreadful in recent times and Nedum Onuoha believes the amount of penalties the team have missed will make supporters nervous. The former City defender told BBC Sport:

"It gets into the heads of fans and they feel very uncomfortable when they see certain players stepping up. But the nuance in this situation is that Haaland has scored two out of two, so the fans believe that if he is on the pitch, he will be the penalty taker and there is the utmost belief in him at the moment."

"The individuals who do take penalties practise them in training. And that is the paradox of it all - if you do miss one, the best way to rectify it is to take another one."

