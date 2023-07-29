"We will see" - Pep Guardiola hints at Manchester City transfer plans following Riyad Mahrez exit

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently broke his silence on the club's approach to finding a replacement for Riyad Mahrez. The Algeria international completed a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli on Friday.

The winger was signed for £30 million and has agreed a deal until 2027 with the Saudi Arabian club.

However, Guardiola neither confirmed nor denied the club's intentions of securing a replacement for the 32-year-old. When asked about it, he said (via Sam Lee):

"The market is open until the end of August. I think a few things or many things are going to happen. We will see if we need wingers or inside players, we will see what happens with loan players, which players stay here or not."

According to recent reports, the Cityzens have identified Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise as a potential replacement.

The Premier League and UEFA Champions League winners are also interested in Barcelona winger Raphinha. The former Leeds man would be no stranger to English football should he agree a deal with Manchester City.

Riyad Mahrez leaves the Etihad after a successful stint with the Cityzens. He made 236 appearances for the club, scoring 78 goals and providing 59 assists across all competitions.

The former Leicester City forward won five Premier Leagues at the Etihad, while winning his maiden Champions League trophy last season.

Manchester City face competition from Chelsea for Michael Olise’s signature

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Premier League champions Manchester City are set to face competition from Chelsea in signing Crystal Palace star Michael Olise. The youngster impressed last season with the Eagles and has drawn attention from both Premier League giants.

Olise is primarily deployed on the right wing but can play as an attacking midfielder. He registered 11 assists across all competitions during the previous campaign.

A report in the Guardian claims that the Blues are ready to pay the player's £35 million release clause. Therefore, Pep Guardiola's side will have to move quickly should they see the France U21 as a potential replacement for Riyad Mahrez.