"We will soon fly the Turkish flag in London" - Billionaire Muhsin Bayrak suggests he is leading race to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich

Turkish business tycoon Muhsin Bayrak has said that he is currently in negotiations with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to buy the club. Bayrak is confident he is currently in pole position to buy the Blues after Abramovich decided to sell the club he purchased in 2003.

Speaking to Turkish media (via the Mirror), Bayrak sounded confident of securing a deal to purchase the Premier League giants. He was quoted as saying in this regard:

“We are discussing the terms of Chelsea’s purchase with Roman Abramovich’s lawyers. We’re negotiating signatures. We will soon fly the Turkish flag in London.”

Bayrak has a net worth of more than £8 billion, and is the chairperson of AB Group Holding. The group is in numerous verticals, including tourism, construction and cryptocurrency, among others.

However, it is worth mentioning that Bayrak is not the only party to have shown interest in buying Chelsea from Abramovich. An American-Swiss consortium, headed by Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss, is also rumoured to be interested in the race to buy the Premier League giants.

Abramovich decided to sell the Blues following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which started last week. In the aftermath of that invasion, rich Russians and their assets have been targeted by the UK government.

In his official statement, Abramovich said that the sale is in the best interest of the club due to the geopolitical tensions taking place in Ukraine at the moment. Part of the statement reads as follows:

"In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners."

Abramovich added that the proceeds of the sale would go towards war-relief efforts in Ukraine. The billionaire also said that he would write off £1.5 billion he had loaned to the club, saying in his statement:

"I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid. This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and club.

"Moreover, I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated. The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery."

Chelsea's success under Roman Abramovich

Chelsea have been one of English football's most successful clubs ever since Abramovich took over the club in 2003. The Blues are now regarded as one of the big-six clubs in the Premier League, alongside Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues have won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, two Champions League titles, two Europa Leagues and three League Cups during this period. Recently, they added the FIFA Club World Cup to their collection.

They have also been able to attract a host of superstars during Abramovich's tenure. That includes Didier Drogba, Eden Hazard, Michael Ballack and Deco, among others.

Chelsea have also been able to recruit some of the finest managers under the 55-year-old tycoon. They include the likes of Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte.

