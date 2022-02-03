"We will still keep remembering them for the magic" - YouTuber's stunning documentary tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi resurfaces

YouTuber Lorenzo F7 created an enthralling documentary named 'Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi • THE END IS NEAR' to celebrate the careers of two legendary players.

The video from 2020 recently resurfaced. It showcases the journey of both Ronaldo and Messi from their childhood to the present times. The video begins with the duo playing for Sporting CP and Newell's Old Boys before getting their big moves to Manchester United and Barcelona respectively.

The rivalry between the pair exploded as soon as Ronaldo signed for Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 for a then-world record fee of £80 million. Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo started competing for La Liga titles, Ballon d'Ors and Golden Boots whilst playing for rival clubs in Spain.

However, with the duo already having entered their late 30s, it is safe to say that they are approaching the end of their careers. At the end of the documentary, the narrator pays tribute to the duo's careers by saying the following:

“Undoubtedly, Messi and Ronaldo will be remembered for their legacy and good performance in the clubs that saw them growing up in football. The years will pass and we will still keep remembering them for the magic they did on the field. With nothing else to add, we can only say ‘thank you’ for what they did, and what they gave to this beautiful sport.”

Both Ronaldo and Messi have been two of the most decorated players of the 21st century. Between them, the pair have won 12 Ballon d'Or awards. Between 2008 and 2021, every Ballon d'Or award was won by either Messi or Ronaldo apart from the 2018 which was won by Luka Modric.

"At 35 and 33 years old some players are already at home with their family enjoying life... but these two are still at the higher level and still get harsh criticism if things go wrong. Please give them a break because soon you will miss them"

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both changed clubs in 2021

The 2021 summer transfer window saw both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi change teams. Ronaldo re-signed for Manchester United from Juventus while Messi joined PSG on a free transfer from Barcelona.

However, the duo have had contrasting seasons for their new clubs this season. As things stand, Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's leading goalscorer, having netted 14 times in 23 matches.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has struggled to acclimatize to his surroundings in the French capital. The 34-year-old has scored just one league goal for PSG so far this season. Messi's overall record this season stands at six goals and six assists from 18 appearances across all competitions.

Messi, however, won his seventh Ballon d'Or this season to become the first PSG player to be awarded the prestigious 'Golden Ball'.

