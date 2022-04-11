"We will not stop chasing" - Klopp makes Premier League title admission and says Manchester City vs Liverpool was like a 'boxing match'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was adamant that his side will not give up the fight to win the Premier League following Sunday's 2-2 draw against Manchester City.

Klopp described the game as a boxing match, and rightfully so, as City and the Reds went hammer and tong to try and secure three points.

Despite giving up the opportunity to move above Manchester City into the top position, Klopp is not giving up the fight. He told Sky Sports following Sunday's game (via AnfieldWatch):

"We will not stop chasing. Seven games left."

The game between Manchester City and Liverpool did live up to the hype, with City taking a quick lead through a fine Kevin de Bruyne strike.

This was soon canceled out by Diogo Jota, whose hugely impressive goalscoring form continues.

Following a defensive lapse in judgment by Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gabriel Jesus crept in from behind the English right-back to sweep home a goal at the stroke of half-time.

But then, right after the break, Liverpool broke through the Manchester City defense and Sadio Mane scored an equalizer.

Riyad Mahrez spurned a huge opportunity in the dying minutes of a pulsating game that has the title race delicately posied.

Manchester City and Liverpool slugging it out for dual honors

The heat is on as we enter the business end of the season

We were served a feast on Sunday by the two Premier League heavyweights who cemented their reputation as two of the best sides in Europe.

They are set to do battle once again when they face one another in the FA Cup semi-final next Saturday. Both sides are looking to pull off remarkable feats by winning dual honors.

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 #MCILIV was a great game & advert for @premierleague you now all know why I said this is the best rivalry we’ve ever had! #MCILIV was a great game & advert for @premierleague you now all know why I said this is the best rivalry we’ve ever had!

Manchester City can win a treble and add to the domestic treble they obtained back in 2019.

Their cross-city neighbors Manchester United are the only English side to have won the European treble. United fans are quick to make that case when City continue to claim success.

The Cityzens would be able to really dent their rivals' claim to fame should they manage to win the Champions League, FA Cup, and Premier League this season.

Liverpool could pull off an unprecedented quadruple and win not three but four titles. Apart from the aforementioned trophies, they already have the Carabao Cup to their name.

They beat Chelsea on penalties in late February and could add to the list of accomplishments by claiming an incredible quadruple come May.

