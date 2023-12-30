"We will be there", "Made my year" - Manchester City fans react as superstar returns to squad to face Sheffield United after long injury

Manchester City's Premier League clash with Sheffield United at the Etihad Stadium today (December 30) is charged with anticipation, thanks to the return of Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian superstar has finally overcome his hamstring injury and is ready to grace the pitch once more, causing excitement through the City fanbase on social media.

De Bruyne's absence has been felt since the season opener against Burnley, spanning an agonizing five months. Initially, predictions pegged his comeback for January, but manager Pep Guardiola has included De Bruyne in today's squad.

The Belgian midfield superstar was a key figure in City's treble-winning campaign last season, registering 10 goals and 31 assists in 49 games across competitions. De Bruyne boasts an impressive record of 96 goals and 153 assists in 358 games so far for the club.

The buzz on social media is obvious, with City fans taking to X to express their elation at the midfielder's return. One fan posted:

"KDB Super Sub today.. We will be there"

Another fan tweeted:

"The return of KDB has made my year"

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Other fans had similar feelings about the midfielder's return:

Fans were happy to see him return:

Some are expectant to see him play as well:

Manchester City's injury woes continue as Haaland and Stones out for Sheffield game

In his pre-match briefing ahead of their encounter with Sheffield United, Pep Guardiola provided crucial updates on the squad's fitness. The spotlight was on Manchester City's formidable striker Erling Haaland, who remains sidelined.

Guardiola, speaking to Prime Video (via Standard), revealed:

"Still he’s not with the team. He feels better with his bone [in his foot] but he hasn’t had one training session with us. Unfortunately December is so congested with so many games. January is a bit less congested. Hopefully in January he can come back with us."

In another concerning development, John Stones emerged as another injury concern. The stalwart defender's early exit in the clash against Everton due to an apparent ankle injury adds to Guardiola's defensive headaches. This comes on the heels of Ruben Dias' absence in the same match.

Fortunately for Manchester City, Dias is poised to make a comeback, taking his place on the bench against Sheffield United. Amidst this, Jack Grealish is set to start, despite a reported burglary at his Cheshire home while he was away helping City secure a win at Everton.