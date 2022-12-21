"We will have to wait and see" - Pundit claims Arsenal could sell star if Manchester City offer £90 million

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton has asserted that Arsenal could be tempted to sell star forward Bukayo Saka to Manchester City if they offer £90 million for his services.

Saka, 21, has established himself as a crucial starter for Mikel Arteta's side over the past two seasons. He has been a vital part of his side's success in the Premier League in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign, registering four goals and six assists in 14 games in the process.

A left-footed attacker renowned for his flair and dribbling, Saka has been subject to transfer speculations involving clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City. However, the Gunners are confident of agreeing a new deal with the Hale End youth product, as per Football Insider.

During an interaction with Football Insider, Hutton was asked if he could see Saka joining Manchester City in the future. He replied:

"That would be interesting. I'd be surprised but then again, would I? It's football. He's at a big club at this moment in time. Under Mikel Arteta, they are going in the right direction, building a squad to try and compete. They wouldn't want to get rid of him."

Sharing his thoughts on a potential move, Hutton continued:

"But if Manchester City come in with £90 million or bigger than that, do they take it? We will have to wait and see. But you look at the likes of Jack Grealish at this moment in time. He was bought for £100 million and he still does not play every week."

Hutton claimed that the 24-cap England international would fail to cement his place in City's first-team despite his ability. He added:

"You have got all these superstars that are rotated at City... does Saka want to be part of that or is he happy where he is? There is a better opportunity at City to win trophies at the moment, that's for sure. But it would be a huge decision for him."

Saka is next expected to feature for Arsenal in their Premier League home clash against West Ham United on Monday (December 26).

Former Manchester City forward tipped to return to England and join Arsenal

Speaking to Give Me Sport, reputed journalist Pete O'Rourke claimed that Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane could consider a permanent switch to Arsenal in the near future. He elaborated:

"I think it could only help, if there's any potential move for Leroy Sane, if he knows people that he has previously worked with, like Mikel Arteta. I'm sure it will come into his thinking and he will definitely seriously consider a move to Arsenal because Arteta's there, and the players that he's previously played with as well."

Sane, 26, has helped the Bavarians lift six trophies since arriving from Manchester City for £46.5 million in the summer of 2020. He has scored 34 goals and laid out 33 assists in 108 games for his current club.

