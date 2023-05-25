"We will watch your career with great interest" - Chelsea fans praise 'very good' performance from player despite 4-1 loss to Manchester United

Chelsea fans were impressed by young Lewis Hall's performance against Manchester United despite a 4-1 defeat at Old Trafford on Thursday, May 25. Hall was impressive during the Blues' recent 1-0 defeat against Manchester City as well.

Interim manager Frank Lampard's team were thumped at Old Trafford by the Red Devils. Casemiro opened the scoring for the hosts in the sixth minute before Anthony Martial made it 2-0 at the stroke of half-time.

Second half goals from Bruno Fernandes, a 73rd minute penalty, and Marcus Rashford, a simple 78th minute tap-in, created clear daylight between the two teams. Joao Felix scored a wonderful consolation goal for the visitors in the 89th minute.

While it was yet another shambolic performance from Frank Lampard's team, who have now lost 16 league games this season, Hall was impressive at Old Trafford. He won all seven of the ground duels he contested and completed 37 passes and two crosses during the match at Old Trafford.

Overall, it was a solid performance from the youngster, who has been impressive when given the opportunity this season.

The 18-year-old has now made nine appearances for the senior team this season. Fans pointed that Hall appears to have a bright future ahead of him, with one writing on Twitter:

"Lewis Hall we will watch your career with great interest."

The Red Devils, meanwhile, secured a top four finish with their win to ensure they will compete in the Champions League next season. They now have 72 points on the board from 37 matches. The Blues, on the other hand, are 12th with 43 points from 37 games.

Despite yet another disappointing result, fans were impressed with Lewis Hall's performance. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Chelsea's heavy defeat against Manchester United in the Premier League:

maybe jay? 🇬🇭 @Jaythekeed lewis hall we will watch your career with great interest lewis hall we will watch your career with great interest

Muaz @muazutd Lewis hall reminds me of young Luke shaw. Lewis hall reminds me of young Luke shaw.

Luswepo Mukwavi @heisluswepoafc

#MUNCHE Lewis Hall take a bow. The kid's good Lewis Hall take a bow. The kid's good💯#MUNCHE

Ashley Clarke @ashclarke10 Lewis Hall on the other hand, looks a very good player. Only positive for Chelsea. Lewis Hall on the other hand, looks a very good player. Only positive for Chelsea.

reEeEeaL badman @kevinjr_3 Lewis Hall has been Chelsea’s best player this match Lewis Hall has been Chelsea’s best player this match

ELB @elliott20169 Lewis hall looks very good icl Lewis hall looks very good icl

Lewis Hall's performance against Manchester United showed he could be a crucial player for Chelsea next season

Lewis Hall's performance against Manchester United showed that the youngster could become an important player for Chelsea next season, with a new manager at the helm.

Mauricio Pochettino is the reported front-runner to take over at Stamford Bridge next season. The Argentine will have a massive rebuilding job on his hands, but he has a track record of developing young players and Hall could benefit from his mentorship.

While Lewis Hall has operated as a left-back for the senior team on most occasions, he is also capable of playing in midfield. Hall's versatility could be an asset for Pochettino if he takes over at Chelsea.

