"We will win the second leg at Santiago Bernabeu" - Karim Benzema says Real Madrid fans will see something 'magical' in second leg against Manchester City

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has expressed his confidence in progressing to the UEFA Champions League final. This is despite his team losing 4-3 in the first leg of the semi-finals against Manchester City on Tuesday, April 26.

Benzema believes his side's willingness to win the Champions League this season will be on display at the Santiago Bernabeu. Speaking to Movistar Plus (via the Times of India), the forward was quoted as saying:

"I warn our fans to be ready to see something magical, we will win the second leg at Santiago Bernabeu. Losing is never good and we care a lot about winning the Champions League this season. The thing is we never lowered our guard and kept fighting until the end."

Karim Benzema was Real Madrid's savior once again in the Champions League on Tuesday. Despite Manchester City taking an early 2-0 lead, the Frenchman rallied Los Blancos back into the game with a well-timed shot inside the box.

The Cityzens, however, took control of the tie, leading 4-2 with 10 minutes remaining in the match. Carlo Ancelotti's side were then awarded a penalty, which was converted by Benzema. The forward showed great composure and confidence in scoring a Panenka kick at the 82nd-minute mark.

Real Madrid will have momentum going into the second leg of the tie at the Santiago Bernabeu next week. They will have home support and only need to overcome a one-goal deficit to advance to the final of the tournament for the first time since 2018.

If they succeed, Real Madrid will face either Villarreal or Liverpool in the final in Paris next month.

Karim Benzema has been Real Madrid's talisman this season

Karim Benzema's goals have been vital for Real Madrid this season as they look to secure a league and Champions League double. The 34-year-old has so far scored 41 goals and provided 13 assists in 41 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Benzema has been in stellar form in the Champions League knockout rounds. The forward has scored nine goals in five knockout games, including two hat-tricks against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. He has overall scored 14 goals in this season's Champions League.

Benzema will also be leading Real Madrid to the La Liga title this season. The club captain has scored 25 goals in the league as Los Blancos have one hand on the trophy. As things stand, they are 15 points clear atop the La Liga charts with five games remaining.

