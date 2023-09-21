"We didn't win because of me" - Manchester United star takes responsibility for loss against Bayern, claims it was his 'worst game' with club

Andre Onana has taken full responsibility for Manchester United's loss at Bayern Munich. He believes that it was one of his worst games and should have done better for the first goal as it turned the tide in the game.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the match at the Allianz Arena, Onana took the mic and stated that it was normal in the life of a goalkeeper. He added that the Red Devils started the game well but his mistake cost them. He said:

"This is the life of a goalkeeper. It's difficult. We started very good. After my mistake we lost control of the game. It's a difficult situation for us, for me especially because I'm the one who let the team down. We were very good on the ball, they didn't create any chances, their first shot on target I made a mistake. It was the key point and the team went down because of that mistake."

The Cameroon star continued:

"If we didn't win today it was because of me. I have to learn from it and be strong. I have a lot to prove. My start in Manchester hasn't been so good, not how I want. This was one of my worst games."

Manchester United dominated the game for the first 28 minutes, but the goal from Leroy Sane changed it in the home side's favor. Serge Gnabry made it 2-0 swiftly before Rasmus Hojlund pulled one back right after half time.

However, the Red Devils could not get close to finding an equalizer before the home side doubled their lead with a Harry Kane penalty. Mathys Tel scored another for the Germans but it was sandwiched between Casemiro's brace late in the game.

Rio Ferdinand happy with Manchester United star's honesty

Andre Onana's comments after the match impressed Rio Ferdinand. The TNT Sports pundit claimed that he was happy with the goalkeeper taking responsibility and said:

"All the blame [for that goal] lays at his door. It was a straightforward save. It's not a hard shot to deal with. He'd expect to make that save. It epitomises Manchester United this season.

"Most of the goals they've conceded this season, they could have made tougher for the opposition. He hasn't dealt with a big moment there."

Manchester United next face Burnley in the Premier League this weekend. They face Crystal Palace twice this month - once in the Carabao Cup and the other in the league.