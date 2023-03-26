"We are winning 2024 Euros", "Saka is an absolute joke" - Twitter explodes as England cruise to Ukraine win in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier

England sailed to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Ukraine in their second Group C UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on Sunday (March 26). Gareth Southgate's men are in superb form and notched up the home win after a 2-1 victory over Italy in Naples.
Three Lions' skipper Harry Kane scored yet again to take his tally for his national team to 55 goals after he became the Three Lions' all-time top goalscorer against Italy. His goal arrived in the 37th minute as he pounced on a brilliant cross from the lively Bukayo Saka.
The Arsenal winger got a goal of his own in the 40th minute and it was one to savour. The young forward cut inside onto his left foot outside the box and sent a fierce shot past Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.
Ukraine put in an admirable first-half performance, particularly marking Declan Rice out of proceedings. However, Southgate's side showed their talent, and they were a threat every time they were on the attack.
The Three Lions were dominant and controlled proceedings in the second half. Southgate made the most of England's control by handing an international debut to Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who came on in the 81st minute.
Conor Gallagher nearly grabbed England's third in the 86th minute when Jack Grealish glided into the Ukrainian box. His short pass fell to the Chelsea midfielder but Trubin made a good stop to deny him. Harry Maguire went close with a header from the resulting corner. Maguire was given another opportunity in the 90+1st minute and should have done much better with his header.
Grealish was excellent in the seven-minute spell he was afforded when brought on by Southgate in the 86th minute. He was prevented from scoring his third international goal by Trubin in the 90+2nd minute.
It needn't matter as England got the job done and kept their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign perfect. They are in pole position at the top of Group C and aren't back in action until June for encounters with Malta and North Macedonia.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Three Lions' easy victory over Ukraine:
England manager Southgate comments on Marcus Rashford's absence
England boss Southgate admitted he is disappointed Rashford was not part of his squad for their first two Euro 2024 qualifiers. The Manchester United forward withdrew ahead of the 2-1 win over Italy. The Three Lions manager said (via Mirror):
"Marcus is in good form and we’d love to have had him as an option for this camp - but we haven’t got him."
Rashford has been in sensational form, scoring 27 goals and contributing nine assists in 44 games across competitions for United. He also impressed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring three goals in four matches.
He caused controversy by making a trip to the United States with his girlfriend after his withdrawal. Southgate added that Rashford was free to choose what he does during the break:
“Once Marcus is ruled out of the squad, it’s entirely up to him how he spends his time. The players don’t get a lot of breaks and I’m sure some of them will be flying off after tomorrow’s game if they get 48 hours off with the schedule as it is."