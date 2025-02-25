"We are winning 4-0", "Flick I love you so much" - Barcelona fans react as superstar benched for Copa del Rey clash against Atletico Madrid

Barcelona fans online were ecstatic about the exclusion of Robert Lewandowski from their team's starting XI to face Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg. The game will be held at the Montjuic Stadium on Tuesday, February 25.

Hansi Flick made three changes to the starting XI from their 2-0 LaLiga win over Las Palmas for the match against Atletico Madrid. He replaced Robert Lewandowski with Ferran Torres up top, brought in Inigo Martinez for Eric Garcia, and included Dani Olmo in place of Fermin Lopez.

Wojciech Szczesny is the starting goalkeeper. Alejandro Balde, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, and Jules Kounde form the backline. Pedri, Dani Olmo, and Frenkie de Jong form the midfield. Ferran Torres starts in place of Lewandowski alongside Raphinha and Lamine Yamal in the attack.

Fans took to X to react to Barcelona's starting XI with many being satisfied with Flick's decision to bench Lewandowski. One Culer wrote:

"Lewandowski benched , Olmo starting. We are winning 4-0."

"Fluid attack!!!!!!! No Lewandowski!!!!!! Thank you Jesus!!!!," another user exclaimed.

"Peeped the lineup and there is no Lewandowski. We might score 7," a fan predicted.

"Flick benches Lewandowski …I love this coach," a netizen added.

Fans continued to react to the lineup:

"No lewandowski Hansi flick I love you so much," a fan remarked.

"Yall got what yall wanted, Ferran up top," another user chimed in.

"Is ferran Torres slowly replacing lewangoalski?," a netizen commented.

Robert Lewandowski has contributed 32 goals and three assists in 35 appearances for Barcelona across competitions this season. The Polish superstar leads the LaLiga Pichichi race with 20 goals - three ahead of Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe (17).

"He is ready to be a starter" - Barcelona boss Hansi Flick confirms that Dani Olmo is ready to start against Atletico Madrid

Dani Olmo - Source: Getty

In the pre-match press conference ahead of the first leg of the semi-final against Atletico Madrid, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick confirmed that Dani Olmo is fit to start again. The Spaniard missed five games due to an injury at the end of January and came off the bench in Barca's last three LaLiga games.

“I think yes, he is ready to be a starter and play 90 minutes. For me, the most important thing is that he can start from the beginning, we have to look after him and that’s what we’ve been doing. The goal he scored against Las Palmas was very important,” Flick said (via Barca Universal).

After coming off the bench, Dani Olmo scored Barca's first goal of the night against Las Palmas in their latest LaLiga clash (February 22). Hansi Flick has now included the Spaniard in the starting XI against Atletico Madrid ahead of the likes of Gavi and Fermin Lopez.

