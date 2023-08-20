"We should have won the game with our first half" - Mauricio Pochettino makes claim as Chelsea lose 3-1 against 10-man West Ham

Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that Chelsea should have won the West Ham United game in the first half. He believes the missed chances were the main reason for the 3-1 loss at the London Stadium.

Chelsea are still looking for their first win of the season and could have sealed in the first half against West Ham. However, Enzo Fernandez missed his penalty and the Blues missed a couple of chances and had to go into the break at 1-1.

The Hammers went on to score twice in the second half to seal the win in the London Derby. Speaking to the media after the match, Pochettino claimed their missed chances were the main reason for their loss (via Football.London):

"I don't believe we can call it a mentality thing. I think today the result doesn't reflect the performance. That's football. Teams like us, we need to get the right balance. I think today there were a few actions we didn't manage well and we concede. We create many chances and we did well in the first half. We should have won the game with our first half."

He added:

"In the second-half, we reshaped the team. The injury to Carney Chukwuemeka, we didn't find a way from the beginning. Then when we started to find a way to play, we then conceded another goal. Then we started to take different decisions, trying to find the right timing in offensive situations. Yes, disappointed but this is a process and we need to keep working."

Goals from Nayef Aguerd, Michail Antonio, and Lucas Paqueta were enough to hand Chelsea their first loss of the 2023-24 season. For the Blues, Carney Chukwuemeka was responsible for the solitary goal.

Mauricio Pochettino not concerned about winless start at Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino has stated that he is not worried about the draw and loss in the first two matches for Chelsea. He claimed that it is just the start of the season and their performances have been good.

The Argentine coach added that he would have been more worried if they were playing poorly and still winning games (via Football.London):

"It's only the beginning. If we played bad and were winning games then I think we should be more worried because I think it's only a matter of time then we will find a way to perform and to win. I prefer to start in this way; showing good performance, good attitude because we dominate Liverpool and West Ham. But I think the attitude is there."

Chelsea next face Luton Town on Friday, August 25. They are back at home and will be hoping to get the first win of the season.