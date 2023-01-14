“We won a lot, so it’s not a problem” – Guardiola says Manchester City cannot win Premier League as he appears to concede title to Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola seemingly conceded the Premier League title race to league leaders Arsenal after his team's defeat against Manchester United on Saturday, January 14.

Despite taking the lead through substitute Jack Grealish on the hour mark, the Cityzens lost the game by a scoreline of 2-1. Bruno Fernandes (78') and Marcus Rashford (82') scored within four minutes to complete the comeback for Erik ten Hag's side.

Guardiola's team are currently second in the league. They have 38 points after 18 league games and are trailing Arsenal by five points, having played one game more than the Gunners.

Speaking about his team's chances of winning the Premier League, Guardiola said after the Manchester derby (via Daily Mail):

"I don't care about the Premier League and the Carabao Cup, we cannot win. We won a lot, so it's not a problem."

The Manchester City boss further added that he doesn't have any regrets that his team can't win the Premier League or the Carabao Cup. However, the Spanish coach vowed they will try their best. He added:

"In general I have no regrets. I don't care if we don't win the Carabao Cup or the Premier League, we'll try. I don't care when a team performs how we play. It was quite similar to the many, many years we've been here.

"There are plenty of points to play for and we have to play there. In every game we have to perform. We always play in these sort of games and in others we struggle a little bit."

Manchester City were eliminated from the EFL Cup at the quarter-final stage a couple of days ago as Southampton claimed an upset 2-0 win over Guardiola's men.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola addresses offside controversy

Bruno Fernandes' 78th minute equalizer against Manchester City was controversial as many believed Marcus Rashford, who was in an offside position, interfered in the play.

Guardiola has now shared his bit on the topic. Speaking after the game, he said:

"Well, Rashford is off-side, Bruno Fernandes is not. Whether Rashford intervened and distracted our keeper and our central defenders, I don't know. The rule is the rule."

The Spaniard, however, pointed out that it's a difficult task for referees to make these close calls. He said:

"Rashford distracted our keeper and centre defenders, It is what it is. We know where we play. It is difficult for the referees in these stadiums."

The Cityzens have another big game next, as they face Tottenham Hotspur at home on January 19.

