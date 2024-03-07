“We won’t celebrate this because it was not a good performance” - Real Madrid superstar makes brutally honest claim after Leipzig tie

Antonio Rudiger expressed his disappointment at Real Madrid's performance against RB Leipzig on Wednesday, March 6 despite qualifying for the next round in the UEFA Champions League.

Los Blancos hosted Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Round of 16 second leg, having a narrow 1-0 lead from the first leg at the Red Bull Arena. Manager Carlo Ancelotti chose a surprising starting XI with only Vinicius Jr. as the forward and five midfielders. It didn't work at all as Leipzig created multiple chances but failed to score.

Ancelotti brought on Rodrygo Goes in the second half. Vinicius then scored in the 65th minute after a brilliant counter-attack by Jude Bellingham. However, Leipzig responded well, scoring just three minutes later via Willi Orban.

The German side had 40 attempts on goal with four being on target and squandered plenty of chances. This helped Real Madrid hold on to their 2-1 aggregate lead and progress to the quarter-finals.

After the game, Rudiger shared his thoughts on the game and said on CBS Sports:

"No, we don't celebrate this. We don't celebrate this because it was not a good performance. At the end of the day we are through, but there is stuff to talk about."

Rudiger, though, had a decent game individually and saved Real Madrid on multiple occasions. He made three clearances and three important blocks and also won 3/3 duels.

Carlo Ancelotti reflects on Real Madrid's performance against RB Leipzig

Los Blancos came into the game against RB Leipzig on the back of a 2-2 draw at Valencia in La Liga at the weekend. They were expected to comfortably see off the challenge from the German side and qualify for the next round.

However, it wasn't the case as Real Madrid were quite disappointing on the night. They had 54% possession but didn't have enough threat, having 3/11 shots on target. They still qualified but fans and the players themselves were unhappy with the performance.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti also expressed his disappointment, saying after the game (via Managing Madrid):

“The game was bad. Poorly played. With little intensity, with little concern. The psychological aspect has conditioned a lot. We played against a rival with quality and with nothing to lose. And we played with the brake from the beginning. We suffered, but the important thing was to be in the quarter-finals.”

Real Madrid will now return to league action, where they will host Celta Vigo on Sunday, March 10. Los Blancos sit atop the La Liga standings, seven points above Girona.