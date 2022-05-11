"We won together, we fought together" - Jose Mourinho responds to claims that Manchester United star could join Roma

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has refused to speculate on rumors linking the club with Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic.

The Serbian midfielder was signed by Mourinho in 2017 when the Portuguese boss was in charge at Old Trafford, as well as in 2014 when Matic was bought by Chelsea.

Despite Matic having the option to extend his current contract until 2023 at the Red Devils', the 33-year-old has announced his intentions to leave this summer when his deal expires (as per The Athletic). He has made 32 appearances for the club this term.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Nemanja Matic comes off at Old Trafford for the last time. Nothing but a standing ovation Nemanja Matic comes off at Old Trafford for the last time. Nothing but a standing ovation 👏 https://t.co/iQ0kPFvAFX

Metro have claimed that the defensive midfielder's next move is likely to be to Italy, with Juventus and Roma both reportedly interested.

While Mourinho praised the veteran player, he was coy about the chances of bringing him to the Italian capital next season.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the former Manchester United manager stated:

"I never like to speak about players, I don't think it's good for me, the club, the players."

He added:

"Everybody knows my relationship with Nemanja, he's one of the guys with my trust. We won together, we fought together in United too."

"He's a fantastic player but that's the kind of answer that is not good for me or for the player."

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Thank you for everything, Juan and Nemanja! We'll never forget Cristiano Ronaldo hugging Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata as both players were substituted and applauded in what was their last game at Old Trafford for Man Utd..Thank you for everything, Juan and Nemanja! We'll never forget Cristiano Ronaldo hugging Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata as both players were substituted and applauded in what was their last game at Old Trafford for Man Utd..Thank you for everything, Juan and Nemanja! We'll never forget ❤ https://t.co/cqeXW0XCJL

Former Manchester United boss Mourinho drops Roma investment hint

One thing Mourinho hasn't been well known for throughout his career is subtlety, and he has once again referenced the high investment that Roma's Serie A rivals are receiving for next season.

The 59-year-old has enjoyed a successful debut campaign at the Giallorossi, having reached the final of the Europa Conference League.

However, Roma have finished outside Serie A's top-four once again. Mourinho claims that three of the four Champions League spots have already been taken by a trio of the biggest clubs in Italy.

He said:

"We want to try and get into Champions League but when you look a the level of investment at Inter, AC Milan and Juventus, you realise three of these spots should be closed."

"There is a fourth spot, last season it was Atalanta, this season it's Napoli, can we get there next season? I think we can."

He continued:

"In this second part of the season, after the January market, we did small (changes) enough to improve the squad.

"I'm not as lucky as some coaches who can buy what they want. By doing things with a criteria we can improve things. Next season after this year of work and evolution at every level I think we have a chance and that's the next target for next season."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Jose Mourinho was the last manager to win a trophy with the club and says he is disappointed that people mostly focus on the negativity 🗣️ “We won together 3 titles at Man U, unfortunately the last 3 titles of Man Utd…. I wish the club all the best”Jose Mourinho was the last manager to win a trophy with the club and says he is disappointed that people mostly focus on the negativity 🗣️ “We won together 3 titles at Man U, unfortunately the last 3 titles of Man Utd…. I wish the club all the best” Jose Mourinho was the last manager to win a trophy with the club and says he is disappointed that people mostly focus on the negativity 👇 https://t.co/jP8cMxWaJG

Edited by Puranjay Dixit