"We work really hard for these moments" - Darwin Nunez comments on Liverpool's heroic comeback win against Newcastle United

Darwin Nunez was the hero for Liverpool as they staged a heroic comeback to beat Newcastle United 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday (August 27).

The Magpies took the lead through Anthony Gardon, who ruthlessly capitalized on a mistake from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 25th minute. The visitors were then a man down at St. James' Park after Virgil van Dijk was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Alexander Isak three minutes later.

The Reds managed to keep the deficit to one, mainly due to Alisson Becker's sublime form between the sticks. Nunez was brought on in the 77th minute for Alexis Mac Allister as Jurgen Klopp's side desperately chased an equalizer.

The Uruguay international made his presence count as he capitalized on a Sven Botman error and hit a rasping cross-shot past Nick Pope in the 81st minute. Three minutes into stoppage time, the 24-year-old was on hand to score the winner. Nunez told Sky Sports (h/t BBC):

"I feel very happy for the team to be able to help them. After we went a man down, the team played really well. We work really hard for these moments, and I am happy to score the two goals to help the team."

This is the second time this season that Liverpool won with 10 men on the field, after they secured a 3-1 win against Bournemouth on August 19. Nunez will now hope that his brace was enough for Klopp to give him his first Premier League start of the campaign.

"We will see" - Jurgen Klopp hints at potentially appealing Virgil van Dijk's red card after Liverpool's win

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Liverpool could appeal Virgil van Dijk's sending-off in his team's win against Newcastle United.

Van Dijk was bested by Alexander Isak after the Swedish striker took a smart turn, which invited contact from the centre-back. It was a controversial straight red card, and the Dutchman seemed to be in disbelief at the decision.

Klopp, after the game, told the aforementioned source:

"There is no active contact from Virgil van Dijk. It is just going for the ball and on the way there, he made contact.

"For this contact, getting three games, oh my God, unbelievable. We will see. For today, it gave us the chance to create something really special. The boys put up a proper fight."

Liverpool appealed Alexis Mac Allister's three-game suspension in their win against Bournemouth and succeeded. It remains to be seen if they have the same plan with their captain this time.