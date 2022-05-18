"We are working to be more competitive" - Barcelona president Joan Laporta opens up on rumors linking the club with Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has opened up on speculation that Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski could be heading to the Nou Camp this summer.

The talismanic forward's contract with Bayern Munich expires next year but he has decided not to sign an extension as he reportedly eyes a move to Barcelona.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a three-year deal is on the table for the Polish striker to join the club this summer.

Laporta has now commented on the rumors, telling Catalunya Radio (via Barca Blaugranes):

"Let’s let the football management and the technical secretariat work. I don’t want to answer in detail. We are working to be more competitive, but it is not easy due to the economic situation."

Barcelona's current financial issues have affected the club's transfer operations with the likelihood that one of their top stars will depart this summer.

Frenkie de Jong is being linked with a move to Manchester United as a result (per Gerard Romero via Stratford Paddock).

Laporta continued:

"We are working to clean up the club’s economy. From here we will be able to carry out operations. If we manage to clean up the economy, we will be able to tackle all the operations that we are contemplating."

Despite Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea interest since last summer, Robert Lewandowski's priority is only Barcelona as things stand.

Lewandowski has been in remarkable goalscoring form once again this season.

The veteran forward has managed 35 goals in 34 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich and was instrumental in their league success.

Since joining the Bavarians from Borussia Dortmund in 2014, the striker has been one of Europe's dominant centre-forwards.

He has hit 344 goals in 374 appearances across all competitions and has won the Bundesliga ten times alongside a UEFA Champions League trophy in 2020.

Robert Lewandowski's age should not be a problem for Barcelona

The veteran forward could add a different dimension to Barcelona's attack

Barcelona manager Xavi has supposedly played down any issues over Robert Lewandowski's age.

The Spaniard is eyeing the 33-year-old centre-forward to potentially rival Real Madrid's blockbuster signing of Kylian Mbappe.

Xavi has commented on the Polish striker being at the latter stages of his career saying (via FourFourTwo):

"I signed Dani Alves at 38. It isn't about age; it's about performance. Players look after themselves so much and every year they're more professional. Age isn't a priority. If they improve us, that's what's important."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“Players take care of themselves, they're more professional. Alves, Ibrahimović, Modrić, Cristiano or Messi are examples”.

Barça manager Xavi on Lewandowski deal: "When it comes to signing, age doesn't concern me… we signed Dani Alves when he was 38!".

It bodes well for Barcelona fans who could be set to see one of Europe's greatest strikers head to Catalonia this summer.

They already have a prolific striker of their own in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who they lured to the Nou Camp in January on a free transfer from Arsenal.

The 32-year-old has been in fine form, scoring 11 goals in 16 La Liga appearances and could be set to link up with Lewandowski to form a scintillating frontline.

