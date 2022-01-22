"We are working hard to sign some players” - Xavi provides crucial update on Barcelona's pursuit of a striker in January 

Barcelona has been quite active in the January transfer window as many players have been linked with a move to Catalunya.

Manager Xavi Hernandez has given an update regarding the club's transfer plan, where he highlighted that Barca are working hard to sign some players before the transfer window closes.

It has been a really hard season for Barcelona. During the start of the 2021-22 season, Barca were forced to sell Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann due to financial constraints. It also meant that Blaugrana lost two of its top scorers in their team who combined to score 58 goals out of the 117 goals that Barca scored during the 2020-21 season. As a result, the Catalans have struggled to find the net like they used to do in the previous seasons due to the lack of goal scorers in the team.

During the start of the winter transfer window, Barcelona had a firm transfer plan to sign goal scoring players to their team. The Blaugrana surprised the world when they signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City by spending £46.3m (€55m) plus a further £8.4m (€10m) in add-ons for the forward.

Barca have been heavily linked with Juventus star Alvaro Morata for the past few weeks. There were reports suggesting that the Catalans had advanced talks with the player and his club Atletico Madrid. But it looks like the heat has gone down a little bit in the past few days.

In a recent pre-match conference, Xavi Hernandez opened up about the club's transfer plan for the rest of the transfer window. The former Barcelona player stated that the club is working very hard to sign some players before the transfer window closes. Xavi also added that he has spoken with the board about what the team needs right now. He said:

“We are working on that, and on other aspects of the team. We spoke with Jordi [Cruyff] and Rafa [Yuste] I was clear about what the team needed. We are working hard to sign some players.”

Barcelona interested in signing Liverpool star Roberto Firmino

Barcelona are currently struggling in Laliga and their season recently had another downfall when they were eliminated from the Copa Del Rey competition. Things got even worse when their star forward Ansu Fati was injured during the match and is reported to be out of action for around six weeks. This has pushed the Catalans into panic mode as they no longer have a good strike force upfront.

According to a recent report from Fichajes, Barca are interested in signing Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino during the January transfer window. The club is ready to offer around €20 million for the player but it looks like Liverpool do not want to sell him. The Reds are already without Mo Salah and Sadio Mane due to AFCON Cup. So the chance of Firmino switching sides seems implausible.

