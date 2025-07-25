"We are against the world" - Inter Miami owner claims Lionel Messi is furious as MLS hand him one-match ban

Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas has revealed that Lionel Messi is furious with MLS after he was handed a one-match ban. The Barcelona legend is still in talks over his new contract, and Mas believes this could influence his decision.

Mas said at a press conference that the reaction from Messi and Jordi has not been positive today, following their suspension for the FC Cincinnati match. The Inter Miami duo skipped the MLS All-Star game on Wednesday. Hence, they were handed a one-match ban by the league for opting out of the match without a medical issue.

Mas spoke about the players and said that Messi was 'very angry' at the decision and said (via Tom Bogert and All About Argentina)

“The reaction was exactly as expected: Not positive... They don’t understand the decision. They don’t understand why not attending an exhibition match leads directly to a suspension. I think the rule is going to change. Leo Messi is extremely upset. I’m hopeful it doesn’t have an impact long-term."

"Will it have an impact on his perception on the league and its rules? No doubt. Lionel is different from everyone else. He wants to participate in competitive matches. He is very, very angry, but we must unite as one entity, we are against the world, and that must be reflected in our performance during the second half of the year."

Lionel Messi has been in red-hot form for Inter Miami this season, scoring six braces in his last seven MLS matches. His current contract at the MLS club expires at the end of 2025.

MLS announced suspensions for Inter Miami duo Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba

MLS announced that they were suspending Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba for Inter Miami's clash with Eastern Conference League leaders, FC Cincinnati on Saturday. The duo had not informed the league of their decision to skip the MLS All-Star match against Liga MX All-Stars earlier this week. The league's statement, as carried out by ESPN, read:

"Inter Miami CF's Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi will be unavailable for the club's match against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, July 26, due to their absence at this week's Major League Soccer All-Star Game. Per league rules, any player who does not participate in the All-Star Game without prior approval from the league is ineligible to compete in their club's next match."

Lionel Messi is not the first high-profile player to be handed a one-match suspension for skipping the MLS All-Star game. Zlatan Ibrahimović was also handed a similar ban in 2018, and the former LA Galaxy star labeled it a ridiculous rule.

