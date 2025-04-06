"We could have this wrapped up", "I feel so alive" - Liverpool fans delighted as Arne Slot names starting XI vs Fulham

Liverpool fans are elated to see Arne Slot's starting XI for the Premier League clash against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday, April 6. The Reds arrived at the game with an 11-point lead on Arsenal, with a game in hand.

Ad

The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton on Saturday, April 5, at Goodison Park. The Merseyside club can now go 14 points clear at the top of the table by picking up all three points against the Cottagers.

With no other competitions to participate in, Slot named a strong starting XI for the game. Liverpool fans were pleased with his team selection and took to social media to express their satisfaction.

Ad

Trending

One fan urged the Reds to get three points at Craven Cottage, commenting:

"Get over the line today reds. 14 points means within the next 2 weekends we could have this wrapped up. Difficult fixture this. Fulham very decent. Let’s get the 3 points and finish strongly! Come on you reds!!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another added:

"Diaz football not on my TV. I feel so alive"

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan was over the moon with the team news, posting:

"LOVE THIS OMG SLOT LET ME KISS YOUR HEAD"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another quipped:

"Chiesa on the bench again. Hopefully in the second half though. With diaz nd chiesa."

One fan was pleased to see Conor Bradley on the bench, stating:

"It's great to see our homegrown, boyhood Liverpool fan RB back in the squad after an injury layoff"

Another commented:

"Great team let’s please"

The Reds have won 22 and lost just one of their 30 games in the league this season.

Ad

Are Liverpool eyeing a Premier League striker?

Alexander Isak

Liverpool are preparing to break the bank for Alexander Isak this summer, according to Fichajes.net (via Caught Offside). The Swedish striker has been in superb form this season for Newcastle United, and has powered them to the EFL Cup.

Ad

Isak has registered 24 goals in 34 games for the Magpies so far and has turned heads at multiple clubs in the continent. Barcelona, Manchester United, and Arsenal are all hot on his heels, but it now appears that the Reds are leading the race for his signature.

The Merseyside club are preparing for life without Darwin Nunez, who is likely to leave Anfield this summer. Isak has apparently been identified as an upgrade on the position and Liverpool are ready to pay £114m for his signature.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 8500 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More