“Weekends don’t get better” - Paul Merson celebrates Chelsea and Arsenal displays, takes cheeky Tottenham dig

Former footballer and pundit Paul Merson was pleased with the outcome of Saturday's (February 17) games in the Premier League, celebrating performances by Arsenal and Chelsea. The Sky Sports pundit also took the opportunity to aim a sly dig at Tottenham Hotspur, who lost their league game to Wolves.

Arsenal delivered a five-star performance against strugglers Burnley, blowing them away by a 5-0 scoreline to claim a fifth successive league win since the turn of the year. The Gunners then saw their north London rivals fall at home to Wolves before the Blues went toe-to-toe with Manchester City and came away with a point.

A lifelong Chelsea fan and former Arsenal player, Paul Merson took to X to share his feelings on the weekend's games. He was pleased with the performances of the two London giants and his former teams Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Portsmouth and Walsall. He also took joy in mocking Spurs for their defeat.

"Weekends don’t get better than this… Chelsea get a point at the champions… Arsenal ✅ Aston Villa ✅ Middlesbrough ✅ Portsmouth ✅ Walsall ✅…. All my previous clubs winning and a certain team losing," he posted.

Expand Tweet

Chelsea were value for money in their meeting with the defending champions, ending the Cityzens' 11-game winning streak and coming within seven minutes of a huge win at the Etihad Stadium. But Rodri's strike in the 83rd minute saw the two teams share the spoils.

Arsenal were simply too good for Burnley, and the Clarets were blown away by their second successive high-scoring goal display away from home.

Aston Villa provided good entertainment as they claimed a narrow 2-1 win over Fulham away from home, while Tottenham were beaten 2-1 by Wolves. In the Championship, Middlesbrough claimed a shock win over runaway leaders Leicester City.

Portsmouth picked up a 4-1 win over Reading in their League One meeting, while Walsall defeated Mansfield Town in League Two.

Chelsea, Arsenal impressive as Tottenham falter

Liverpool were impeccable in their 4-1 win over Brentford to open up a five-point lead atop the league standings. Needing a win to stay in the title race, the Gunners delivered with a commanding win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Bukayo Saka scored twice for the Gunners, as Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz also scored in the 5-0 win. The result put Mikel Arteta's side just two points behind the Reds in the league standings.

Chelsea held Manchester City to a draw for a second game this season after an impressive showing. Raheem Sterling opened the scoring against his former side before a late leveler from Rodri denied them a win, leaving them in tenth place.

Tottenham Hotspur lost at home to Wolves after João Gomes scored twice for Gary O'Neil's side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The result sends Spurs to fifth, while Wolves are up to 11th.